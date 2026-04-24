2026 NFL Draft Odds: How Will Top Rookies Perform in Year 1?

Let's look ahead and backward at the same time.

Here are the odds for how several of the first round's top names will perform in their rookie NFL seasons, as well as what to know about them in comparison to their 2025 NFL Draft counterparts (FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 24).

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Fernando Mendoza passing yards

Over 2700.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 2700.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Last year's No. 1 pick was QB Cam Ward, who started 17 games for the Tennessee Titans as a rookie. He threw for 3,169 yards in his first pro season, after throwing for 4,313 during his final year in college for the Miami Hurricanes. Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards during his last year at Indiana.

Fernando Mendoza passing TDs

Over 14.5: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)

Under 14.5: -148 (bet $10 to win $16.76 total)

What to know: Going back to Ward, he threw 15 touchdowns as a rookie, after throwing 39 TDs the year before at Miami. Mendoza threw 41 scores this past season for the Hoosiers.

Jeremiyah Love rushing yards

Over 975.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 975.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Ashton Jeanty was the first running back taken last year, going sixth to the Raiders, where he will now be joined by Mendoza. Jeanty rushed for 975 yards in 17 starts for Las Vegas. Love went third to the Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Draft, fresh off 1,372 rushing yards in his final year at Notre Dame.

Carnell Tate receiving yards

Over 750.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 750.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Tate was the first wideout taken in the 2026 draft, going fourth to Tennessee, where he will be Ward's newest weapon. The first full-time wide receiver taken in 2025 (Travis Hunter went second but didn't play offense full-time) was Tetairoa McMillan, who went eighth to Carolina. There, he put up 1,014 receiving yards as a rookie, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Tate had 875 receiving yards at Ohio State last season.

Jordyn Tyson receiving yards

Over 800.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 800.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Tyson was the second receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, going eighth to the Saints. He had 1,812 receiving yards over the last two seasons at Arizona State. The second full-time wideout taken in 2025 was Emeka Egbuka, who went to Seattle at No. 19. He had 938 receiving yards in 13 starts last season.

Makai Lemon receiving yards

Over 650.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

Under 650.5: -114 (bet $10 to win $18.77 total)

What to know: Lemon was the third wide receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, going 20th to the Eagles, who traded up to get him. He amassed 1,156 receiving yards for the USC Trojans last season. The third full-time receiver taken in 2025 was Matthew Golden, who went 22nd to the Packers. He started five games as a rookie and had 361 receiving yards.