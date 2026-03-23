2026 NFL Draft No. 3 Pick Odds: David Bailey Leads Close Race at Top of Board

According to most analysts, bettors and bookmakers, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in April. He's the heavy favorite to hear his name called first, with odds at some books as short as -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total).

When it comes to the second pick, Arvell Reese is at the top of that board. Although he's not as clear a favorite as Mendoza, his odds to go No. 2 are as short as -250.

The No. 3 pick, however, is still a toss-up. In fact, there's not much separation between the first and third names.

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 25.

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No. 3 NFL Draft Pick

David Bailey (Texas Tech): +255 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Francis Mauigoa (Miami): +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Arvell Reese (Ohio State): +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame): +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Sonny Styles (Ohio State): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Spencer Fano (Utah Utes): +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Monroe Freeling (Georgia): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ty Simpson (Alabama): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Caleb Downs (Ohio State): +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Carnell Tate (Ohio State): +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Red Raider at 3: Texas Tech's David Bailey is the 6-foot-3 linebacker who played his first three seasons at Stanford before transferring to Tech in 2025. During his short stint as a Red Raider, he had 32 solo tackles, assisted on 20 and had three defended passes. In his most recent mock draft, FOX Sports Lead College Football Analyst Joel Klatt has Bailey going third. "There's a lot of hype around Bailey, and rightly so," Klatt explained. "This guy is a game-wrecker … Bailey led all power-conference players in sacks and tackles for loss this past season. The [Arizona] Cardinals need help wherever they can get it, and Bailey will do that."

Hurricane Mauigoa: Francis Mauigoa made a name for himself at Miami and is considered by some to be the best offensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, and during that time, he earned All-ACC First Team honors and was a 2025 consensus first-team All-American. Klatt, though, believes Mauigoa would be a good fit with the Dolphins and could get drafted with the 11th pick — not the third. "I’m not sure if he projects as a left tackle for the long haul," Klatt wrote, "but he’ll flourish right away at right tackle."

Noteworthy Buckeye: Like Mauigoa at Miami and Bailey at Texas Tech, Arvell Reese had a valuable impact on his squad during his time at Ohio State. In 2024 and 2025, he had 52 solo tackles and assisted on 60 others. The 6-foot-4 Reese had seven total tackles in the Buckeyes' semifinal loss to Miami, including three solo. According to FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz, Reese at three could be a perfect match. "Reese is a physical freak who projects to rush the passer in the NFL," Schwartz acknowledged. "His on-the-field profile (not projection) is Micah Parsons … He will make plays from a variety of alignments and the Cardinals can use him as it best fits their defense."