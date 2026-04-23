2026 NFL Draft: Meet Rueben Bain Jr., the Edge Rusher Buccaneers Got in 1st Round

Rueben Bain Jr. is on his way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 15 overall pick after putting together a strong junior season with the Hurricanes. He was a consensus First-Team All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and the recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award as the country’s best defensive end.

Bain projects as an immediate impact pass rusher for the Buccaneers at the next level, with the tools to consistently disrupt opposing quarterbacks from Day 1.

Here’s what else to know about Bain Jr.

Stats

Bain had 54 tackles (30 solo), 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception at Miami this past season.

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Bain Jr.

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Bain Jr. as his No. 7 overall prospect in his top 150 rankings. He also didn’t shy away from how much of a game-wrecker Bain Jr. can be, highlighting his ability to impact the game at all levels on defense and the team shouldn’t overthink the talent he brings.

"It is appropriate that Bain rhymes with pain, as there isn’t a prospect in this class who plays with more violence than the three-year Miami standout," Rang wrote. "He enters the NFL with 33.5 tackles for loss generated in 38 collegiate games. Bain’s relatively stubby 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame will be a talking point in every NFL war room, but teams shouldn’t make the mistake of overthinking his fit."

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Bain Jr. as his No. 11 overall prospect in his top 50 rankings. He also didn’t shy away from how much of a game-wrecker Bain Jr. can be at the next level, even with arm length concerns.

"Tape don’t lie! Bain is a game wrecker," Klatt wrote. "This guy’s awesome. He dominated everyone he lined up against this year. What I love most about Bain was that it didn’t matter what the down and distance or game situation was, he played 100% all the time. Against the run or pass, his motor does not stop. I love Bain. I know there are some concerns about his length, particularly his arm length. If he falls, someone is going to get an absolute steal."

Team Fit

The Buccaneers were rumored to be in the market for Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason. So, it isn't much of a surprise that the Buccaneers selected Bain in the first round.

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Buccaneers selection of Bain an A-.