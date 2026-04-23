National Football League
2026 NFL Draft: Meet David Bailey, the Edge Rusher the Jets Took at No. 2
National Football League

2026 NFL Draft: Meet David Bailey, the Edge Rusher the Jets Took at No. 2

Updated Apr. 23, 2026 8:27 p.m. ET

One of the top pass rushers in college football this past season is heading to New York City. The New York Jets selected Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bailey, 22, was a unanimous All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year this past season with Texas Tech.

Bailey is viewed as one of the highest-rated prospects in the draft and helped lead Texas Tech to a Big 12 title and their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. He began his collegiate career at Stanford, where he spent his first three seasons.

Here’s what else to know about Bailey.

Stats

Bailey had 52 total tackles (32 solo), 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass deflections at Texas Tech this past season. 

What FOX Sports’ draft analysts have said about Bailey

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Bailey sixth in his top 50 prospects ranking, and even made a big claim about the Texas Tech star.

"Bailey’s another game wrecker off the edge," Klatt wrote. "He led the Power 4 in sacks and tackles for loss in his one year at Texas Tech. He spent three years at Stanford before having an outstanding season in Lubbock. He led the Red Raiders to a Big 12 championship and to the playoff. They matched their expectations, which were sky-high. All of that investment the program made on defense paid off. I think he’s got a real chance to be the top pure edge rusher in the draft."

FOX Sports lead draft analyst Rob Rang ranked Bailey fifth in his top 150 prospects ranking and believes he’s the best pure pass rusher in the draft.

"Simply put, Bailey is the best pass-rusher in this class, boasting a terrific blend of burst, lateral agility and core flexibility to force whiffs from would-be pass protectors," Rang wrote. "The concern some will have is that at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Bailey lacks the size and power to be as effective in the running game, but that shouldn’t keep one of the few true matchup nightmares in this class from earning a top-10 selection."

Team Fit

Bailey joins a Jets team that severely needs help on defense, especially after trading the likes of cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams during the 2025 season. Bailey will likely line up opposite edge rusher Will McDonald IV as the Jets hope to upgrade their pass rush in a major way. 

Draft Grade

Rang gave the Jets' selection of Rang an A

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