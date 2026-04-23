2026 NFL Draft Big Board: The 100 Best Players Available on Night 2

As everyone expected, the Las Vegas Raiders took Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But after that, Round 1 brought major surprises, trades and utter chaos.

The biggest surprise of the night came when the Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick. With the Rams currently listed as the betting favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl, many expected them to target an immediate impact player. Instead, they chose to invest in the future and begin preparing for life after Matthew Stafford.

On top of that, the Arizona Cardinals drafted star running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, while the Tennessee Titans surprised by giving Cam Ward a new weapon in Carnell Tate. The Dallas Cowboys also got their dream pick in Caleb Downs after trading up to No. 11.

Now, the focus shifts to Day 2, where value often defines the draft.

While this class may lack true top-end star power, the depth shows up in critical areas. Teams searching for immediate contributors can still find starting-caliber talent along both sides of the line of scrimmage and throughout the secondary, with impact players expected to come off the board well into Day 3.

With that in mind, here’s Rob Rang's updated big board of the top 100 prospects still available after Round 1.

100. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Projection: Round 4-5

A classic possession receiver with good size, body control and sticky hands, Sarratt may lack upside, but few pass-catchers in this class offer as high of a floor.

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt is one of the top receivers remaining. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

99. Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Projection: Round 4-5

Overshadowed by all the talent at Miami this year, Thomas quietly finished second in the ACC with five interceptions, showing the aggression and closing speed to project as a future NFL starter and special teams ace.

98. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Projection: Round 4-5

Among the most imposing players in this draft, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Jackson offers intriguing potential as a two-gapper, using his girth and especially long arms (34 3/4") to stack and shed would-be blockers at the point of attack.

97. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Projection: Round 4-5

The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder spent his first three years at Clemson as a receiver, but flourished in 2025 at tailback, showing impressive vision and toughness between the tackles, as well as power and surprising slipperiness to create yards after contact.

96. Jalen Farmer, OG, Kentucky

Projection: Round 4-5

Guards don’t typically come with highlight reels, but Farmer is an exception — he just needs to play with greater awareness (and lighter feet) in pass protection to emerge as an NFL starter.

95. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Projection: Round 4

A center-only prospect due to his relatively narrow shoulders and wide hips, Slaughter won’t be a fit for everyone. But his naturally low center of gravity, quality technique and proven effectiveness against quality competition suggest he’ll outperform his draft selection.

94. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Projection: Round 4

He's a four-year standout at cornerback who lacks ideal size but possesses the instincts and quickness to handle slot duties.

Duke's Chandler Rivers is one of the top cornerbacks remaining. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

93. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Projection: Round 4

Football is a big man’s game, and they simply don’t come much bigger than the 6-foot-9, 325-pound Burke, who uses his girth, long arms (34 inches) and leg drive to maul opponents.

92. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Projection: Round 4

Halton may never be a full-time starter, but I like his fit as a quick-twitch interior disruptor in an NFL rotation.

91. Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

Projection: Round 4

One of this year’s real breakout stars, Curry added spice to the Buckeyes’ pass rush in 2025. He jumped from 2.5 sacks as a junior to 11 as a senior, but he’s more strong than sudden and might have benefited from his supporting cast.

90. Eli Raridon, TE. Notre Dame

Projection: Round 4

Similar in some ways to Georgia’s Oscar Delp, Raridon lacks eye-popping stats. But he offers an exciting blend of size and athleticism and comes from a program well known for developing NFL talent at tight end.

89. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Projection: Round 4

A classic dropback passer with an ideal frame and arm, Allar offers the basic building blocks worthy of developing.

88. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Projection: Round 4

A loose and fluid athlete with long arms, Trigg boasts intoxicating upside, but he’s sushi-raw as a route-runner and blocker with a lot of concentration drops on tape.

87. Brenen Thompson, WR. Mississippi State

Projection: Round 4

Scouts already knew Thompson would be among the fastest players in this draft — seven of his 10 career receiving TDs went for 40-plus yards — and he proved it at the Combine in a blistering 4.26 seconds.

86. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Projection: Round 4

Scouts can check off a lot of boxes with Everette, a 41-game starter with an exceptional blend of size (6-1, 196 pounds, 32-inch arms) and speed (4.38).

85. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Projection: Round 4

With only one year as a starter, Payton is as raw as it gets. But the 6-foot-3, 232-pound southpaw has plenty of arm and is a powerful and instinctive runner.

Is Cole Payton the next late-round quarterback set to be a steal? (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

84. Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

Projection: Round 4

A 6-foot-8, 323-pounder with stubby arms (32 1/4"), Tiernan likely will slide inside to guard after starting the past four years at tackle.

83. Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin

Projection: Round 4

Long and lean for the position but highly physical and a more nuanced rusher than his 13 career sacks might suggest, I think Reiger’s best football is still ahead of him.

82. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Projection: Round 4

He's easily the biggest and most athletic of this QB class yet lacks his counterparts’ accuracy. It thus begs the question: If a team is looking to develop a signal-caller, why not gamble on the one with the highest upside?

81. Alex Harkey, OG, Oregon

Projection: Round 4

Harkey spent time at four different colleges (Tyler JC, Colorado and Texas State) and could be on the move again in the NFL — sliding inside after playing 2025 at right tackle. But he shows the initial quickness, girth and tenacity to handle the switch.

80. Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Projection: Round 4

The drop-off in talent is steep at OT, but Bowry is my favorite of the second-tier prospects at the position, struggling a bit with injury and inconsistency yet flashing the raw talent to suggest that he may be better in the NFL than he was in college.

79. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Projection: Round 4

Overshadowed by edge rushers during his time at Missouri (and Florida), McClellan’s combination of bulk, power and surprising quickness translate well to the next level.

78. Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Projection: Round 4

Proctor may not look the part of a full-time DT in the NFL, but few in this class can match his initial quickness and lateral agility — traits that should help him generate plenty of disruption.

77. Keyshawn James-Newby, Edge, New Mexico

Projection: Round 4

Among this year’s quickest rushers off the ball, James-Newby led the Mountain West in both sacks (9) and forced fumbles (3), while finishing second in the conference with 15 tackles for loss.

76. Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Projection: Round 4

In some circles, Beck might be better known for his mistakes than his successes, but he’s battle-tested, a gifted natural passer and offers prototypical size. He is one of the few QBs in this class with a realistic shot of eventually being an NFL starter.

Carson Beck is one of the top quarterbacks remaining. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

75. Keagen Trost, OG, Missouri

Projection: Round 4

Broad as a barn door, Trost (who turned 25 this month) was literally a man among boys in the SEC last year, showing off the bulk and strong hands that I think will suit the longtime collegiate tackle best inside at guard in the NFL.

74. Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 4

If not for durability issues, Moss might warrant second-round consideration due to his vision, initial burst and an attacking mentality which drives him through would-be tacklers.

73. Kage Casey, OG, Boise State

Projection: Round 4

Stopwatches at the Combine suggest that Casey is sluggish, but his tape shows good initial quickness and serious pop on contact — traits that I think will suit the college left tackle best inside at guard.

72. Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

Projection: Round 4

At 6-foot-3, 239 pounds, Height lacks ideal size for the edge, but he’s sudden and slippery, winning with a variety of dips and spins to efficiently get past would-be blockers and quickly close on the quarterback.

71. Jimmy Rolder, ILB, Michigan

Projection: Round 3-4

Showing Jedi-like instincts and picture-perfect tackling technique, Rolder jumped from 26 tackles as a reserve in 2024 to leading the team in stops in 2025. Run-stuffers like Rolder aren’t as valued in today’s pass-happy NFL, so it’s possible he slips into Day 3, but I see a future starter who will ultimately outplay his draft slot.

Jimmy Rolder is one of a handful of Michigan players expected to be drafted in the coming days. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

70. Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 3-4

A classic tweener who lacks the mobility and arm length to remain outside at tackle (where he started four years for the Aggies), Zuhn possesses the short area quickness and pop on contact to move inside. But few teams want 6-foot-7 guards or centers.

69. Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Projection: Round 3-4

He's a former walk-on turned star who capped off a stellar 2025 season with a terrific Combine workout. Stukes’ instincts, athleticism and ball-skills make up for his average size and open-field tackling.

68. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Projection: Round 3-4

He's sushi-raw as a route-runner, but that can be taught. Hurst offers a 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame with proven 4.4 speed that is well worth a mid-round gamble.

67. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Projection: Round 3-4

An injury-plagued 2025 campaign may have kept Davis off the media radar, but he’s well-known by NFL scouts. The uniquely-built 6-foot-4 corner offers the speed (4.41) and hand-eye coordination to corral receivers off the line and at the catch-point.

66. Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut

Projection: Round 3-4

A true speed demon, Bell caught five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Wisconsin. But it wasn’t until a breakout 2025 at UConn that he really caught scouts’ attention, showing greater concentration and improved hands.

65. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Projection: Round 3

The NDSU-to-NFL pipeline continues this year with Lance — the younger, faster brother of Trey Lance. Given how rarely the Bison throw the ball, Lance is surprisingly savvy as a route-runner with a legitimate chance to prove a mid-round steal.

Bryce Lance, the brother of Trey Lance, should be drafted in the coming days. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

64. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Projection: Round 3

One of this year’s biggest Pro Day risers after clocking in at 4.49 seconds at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Delp has a chance to be more productive in the NFL than he was over 55 games (34 starts) with the Bulldogs.

63. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Mississippi

Projection: Round 3

A three-time transfer who produced at Washington State and Oklahoma State as well as Ole Miss, Stribling looks the part with a broad 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame and impressive speed, but he’s faster than quick and may struggle to get open versus NFL competition.

62. Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke

Projection: Round 3

Stubby arms (31 7/8"), average speed (4.89 40) and meager sack production in 2025 (two sacks) could cause some to overlook Williams. But he plays with the anticipation, intensity and violence that could keep him in the NFL for a long time.

61. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Projection: Round 3

An ACL tear in December will push Bell well into Day 2, but the 6-foot-2, 222-pounder possesses the bulk, body control and soft hands to project as a future NFL starter.

60. Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Projection: Round 3

Teams willing to sacrifice bulk for quickness, will be intrigued by the thinly-built Canady (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) whose route awareness and quickness closing downhill allow him to disrupt receivers.

59. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Projection: Round 3

More of an H-back than a traditional sixth lineman, Klare offers quickness, soft hands and body control to make tough contested grabs.

58. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Projection: Round 3

Scouts can check a lot of boxes with Payne, a team captain and 42-game starter who boasts an exceptional size/speed combination and proven track record for generating turnovers.

57. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Projection: Round 3

In a class full of pass-catching specialists at tight end, Roush is a legitimate "Y" with the size (6-6, 267), strength, smarts and athletic bloodlines to project as a quick contributor.

56. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Projection: Round 3

A pinball runner whose low center of gravity and leg drive help him break tackles, Coleman is an effective inside runner who might lack top speed but projects well to the NFL because of his commitment to pass protection and soft hands as a receiver.

Washington's Jonah Coleman is one of the top running backs remaining. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

55. Brian Parker II, OL/C, Duke

Projection: Round 3

My favorite of this year’s projected position switchers, Parker is a three-year starting right tackle whose burly frame, core strength and underrated athleticism project best inside at the next level.

54. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Projection: Round 3

Appropriately nicknamed "Big Citrus," Orange uses his round frame and long (33 3/8") arms to stack and shed opponents at the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, he provides little "juice" as a rusher, recording just one sack in 50 college games.

53. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Projection: Round 3

He boasts prototypical size (6-2, 200) and excellent ball skills (six INTs among 12 career PBUs), but Wheatley must improve his open-field tackling.

52. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Projection: Round 3

Topping out at 629 receiving yards (and that was at Purdue in 2023), Burks never dominated in college like his timed speed (4.30 in the 40-yard dash) and strength (his 26 reps tied for the most among receivers) would suggest. But it is hard to imagine some NFL team not gambling a Day 2 pick on his upside.

51. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 3

Don’t let the fact that Onyedim generated just 5.5 sacks in 53 games at Texas A&M (and Iowa State) fool you, his first-step quickness, core flexibility and long arms make him one of this year’s most disruptive defensive tackles.

50. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Projection: Round 3

Quick as a hiccup with the low center of gravity well-suiting to his position, Hecht isn’t overpowering. But his agility and play-through-the-whistle mentality suggest a long NFL career.

49. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Projection: Round 3

Clocking at a sluggish 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash and corralling just 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns last year for Notre Dame, Fields won’t be for everyone. But the imposing 6-foot-4, 219-pounder offers the physicality, sure hands and surprisingly sharp route-running that project well as a traditional X receiver.

48. Jaishawn Barham, Edge, Michigan

Projection: Round 3

Barham spent much of his career at Michigan (and previously at Maryland) as an off-ball linebacker, but he possesses projectable twitch and core flexibility to attack off the edge.

Jaishawn Barham was a top contributor for Michigan's top contributors this past season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

47. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

Projection: Round 3

An athletic technician who overcomes middling size and strength, Jones pounces out of his stance to stalemate DTs, projecting as a longtime NFL starter in a zone scheme.

46. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Projection: Round 3

Johnson may lack the top-end speed to consistently beat NFL defenders to the edge, but he earns high marks in some of the traits I think are even more important for success at the next level: lateral agility to make defenders miss in tight spaces, as well as both the vision and burst to attack cutback lanes.

45. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Projection: Round 3

While Cameron is a couple inches taller, it is easy to see some shades of Deebo Samuel in the Baylor product's game, as both are essentially running backs in a receiver’s body, bullying opponents with their long arms, strong hands and ultra-physical style.

44. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Projection: Round 3

A four-year starter at Ohio State (and Mississippi), the 6-foot-2, 189-pounder has a high-cut frame that leaves him vulnerable to shifty route-runners. Still, he closes quickly and confidently against both the pass and run, projecting best as a press corner in the NFL.

43. Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Projection: Round 3

Josephs is currently a one-trick pony speed rusher, but he's so sudden off the snap and has some of the longest arms (34 1/4") in this class, which have helped him generate nearly as many pass breakups (nine) and forced fumbles (six) as sacks (9.5).

42. Zxavian Harris, DT, Mississippi

Projection: Round 2-3

The massive 6-foot-8, 330-pound Harris is a polarizing prospect among scouts, as he loses leverage at the snap with too much of his production coming downfield. But his ability to play up and down the line of scrimmage and block kicks (six over his career) will have some team gambling on him with a Day 2 pick.

41. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Projection: Round 2-3

He is among the handful of prospects to surge on my latest board, proving at the Combine that his stellar production in college was due not only to refined technique but underrated athleticism. Consider Dennis-Sutton one of this year’s biggest winners at Lucas Oil Stadium.

40. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Projection: Round 2-3

Branch is likely going to generate some Tyreek Hill comparisons during the pre-draft process, powered by the 4.35 speed he demonstrated at the Combine. Like Hill, Branch is at his best as a vertical threat or in the quick game, offering the kind of instant spark to a passing attack that only elite speed can provide.

Zachariah Branch is one of the top playmakers in this year's draft, thanks to his kick return ability. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

39. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Projection: Round 2-3

A propensity for risky throws and an injury-marred senior campaign are clear red flags, but Nussmeier has the grit, smarts and arm talent required for NFL success. He may never prove to be a frontline starter in the NFL, but he should carve out a long career, justifying a Day 2 selection.

38. Bud Clark, S, TCU

Projection: Round 2-3

Teams will have to weigh the pros (elite ball skills) versus the cons (spindly 6-foot-1, 188-pound frame) with Clark. His awareness, agility and soft hands he showcased at the Senior Bowl suggest he’ll soon be starting in the NFL.

37. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Projection: Round 2-3

With 25 combined touchdowns (21 as a pass-catcher, two as a runner, two as a passer) in 43 career games at Clemson, Williams has a proven big-play knack, showing impressive spatial awareness, body control and soft hands to make difficult plays look routine.

36. Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Projection: Round 2-3

With his long red hair, Dunker enjoyed more airtime during the Combine than some quarterbacks, but his game is built more on power and nastiness than athleticism, which is why the career right tackle might be pinched inside in the NFL.

35. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Projection: Round 2-3

The team that invests a Day 2 selection on Kilgore is banking on upside — and he offers plenty of that given his prototypical size and athleticism — but there are more lapses in coverage and missed tackles than his flashy highlight reels would suggest.

34. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Projection: Round 2-3

Few boosted their stock at the Combine more than the burly Washington, whose 4.33-second 40-yard dash time not only was the fastest among all running backs, it was the fastest among any player weighing over 220 pounds. In a relatively weak year for running backs, Washington’s elite size-speed combination warrants top-50 consideration.

Arkansas' Mike Washington could be the third running back taken in this year's class. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

33. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Projection: Round 2-3

Brazzell reminds me a lot of Bengals star Tee Higgins in size and style, towering over cornerbacks with an imposing 6-foot-4 frame. But it's his rare burst off the snap that separates him from most taller vertical threats.

32. Kyle Louis, OLB, Pittsburgh

Projection: Round 2-3

At just 5-foot-11, 224 pounds, Louis won’t be a fit for everyone. But, frankly, I think that’s a mistake. Louis is highly instinctive with lightning-quick closing speed. He is a proven big-play magnet with 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six interceptions over the past two seasons.

31. Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

Projection: Round 2-3

In a class full of Swiss Army knife rushers, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Moore is the hammer, utilizing a pro-caliber bull rush to bully would-be blockers on his way to the quarterback, generating 10 sacks in 12 games for Michigan in 2025.

30. Jake Golday, ILB, Cincinnati

Projection: Round 2

A moveable chess piece at nearly 6-foot-5, 239 pounds, Golday is a former edge rusher whose agility and speed have allowed him to excel at off-ball linebacker. He’s raw yet fast and physical.

29. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Projection: Round 2

The 6-0, 182-pound Muhammad might have a slight frame, but his long arms (32 3/8"), light feet and route anticipation make up for it — as does his experience playing against top competition.

Texas' Malik Muhammad is one of the top corners remaining. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

28. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas

Projection: Round 2

Disappointing workout results might have highlighted some of Hunter’s athletic limitations, but the big man dominated in the trenches during Texas Tech’s playoff run, as well as at the Senior Bowl, winning with a stunning combination of explosive first step quickness and overwhelming brute strength.

27. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Projection: Round 2

Bernard isn’t the biggest or fastest receiver in this class, but he shifts gears well to create separation and possesses soft, strong hands to pluck outside his frame, offering a nuanced skill set that projects nicely to the NFL.

26. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Projection: Round 2

A former quarterback who is built more like a receiver than a traditional tight end, Stowers’ tape is full of highlight reel plays and his Combine workout was one of this year’s best. He needs to get stronger, but Stowers projects as a matchup monster out of the slot and wing in the NFL, warranting top-50 consideration.

25. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Projection: Round 2

Everything about the 5-foot-10, 187-pound Abney looks average except his tape — he’s among the most tenacious and competitive players in this class.

24. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

Projection: Round 2

A baby-faced 20-year-old who opted for the 2026 NFL Draft despite tearing his ACL in October, Lew nevertheless looks the part of a decade-long NFL starting center, offering an ideal blend of size, balance, agility and already grown-man strength.

23. Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Projection: Round 2

A late comer to the game who only switched from basketball to football as a senior in high school, Crawford needs to locate the ball quicker and learn to use his hands better to fend off blockers. But few in this class offer his zip and efficient change of direction off the edge.

22. Josiah Trotter, ILB, Missouri

Projection: Round 2

A downhill thumper with a unique frame, closing speed and NFL bloodlines, Trotter — who won’t turn 21 until April — has the look and energy of a longtime starting middle linebacker.

21. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Projection: Round 2

Nickel cornerbacks have never been more in demand, and Terrell is my favorite among them in this class. The NFL legacy plays significantly above his weight class (180 pounds), averaging 50 tackles over the past two seasons and generating eight forced fumbles during that span, including an ACC-best five this past year.

Some mock drafts had Avieon Terrell listed as a first-round pick. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

20. Jacob Rodriguez, ILB, Texas Tech

Projection: Round 2

More decorated than a wedding cake after winning the Nagurski, Bednarik and Butkus awards, Rodriguez arguably should’ve been on my original list even before a terrific showing at the Combine. But I certainly won’t make the mistake of excluding him after he erased any doubts about his pure athleticism in Indy.

19. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Projection: Round 2

A classic mauler whose square-ish 6-foot-4, 314-pound frame is seemingly all shoulders and thighs, Pregnon is one of the few true guards who projects as an immediate NFL starter.

18. Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

Projection: Round 2

If he weren’t such an instinctive, passionate football player, Scott could make it as a travel guide, starring at Snow Junior College, Auburn and Miami, where he’s played safety, linebacker, nickel, cornerback and punt returner. I like him best at big nickel, where his instincts and physicality should shine brightest.

17. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Projection: Round 2

Reminiscent of another former Sooner — Broncos star Nik Bonitto — Thomas personifies the often-used scouting expression of "converting speed to power." He routinely forces would-be blockers onto their heels and off-balance with an explosive burst and then bull-rushes them through the chest on a direct route to the ballcarrier.

16. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Projection: Round 2

Feast or famine personified, Haulcy promises to be one of the more polarizing defenders of this class as he’s decisive and a heavy hitter but also hyper aggressive and prone to missed tackles.

15. D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Projection: Round 2

I’m less confident that undersized defenders such as Ponds will be among the first 50 players drafted than I am about him ultimately proving he should’ve been. At just 5-foot-9, 173 pounds, Ponds has obvious limitations, but he’s pound-for-pound the most physical and instinctive DB in this class with 33 pass breakups — including seven interceptions — in three standout seasons at the collegiate level.

D'Angelo Ponds was a key part of Indiana's defense. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

14. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Projection: Round 2

Miller elected not to participate in the timed drills at the Combine, but he’s just too good of a player to not include on this list. I don’t see a flashy athlete, but he has prototypical size (6-foot-4, 321 pounds) for blue collar run-stuffing duties. Miller’s length, strength and grit suggest that he’ll stick around in the NFL for a decade or more.

13. Chase Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 2

An athletic 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, Bisontis looks and moves like a tackle — he even earned freshman All-American honors at right tackle back in 2023. He played even better inside at left guard the past two years, showing the initial quickness and agility to fit best in a zone-blocking scheme.

12. Anthony Hill Jr., ILB, Texas

Projection: Round 2

Hill was asked to play many roles during his three years at Texas, spanning from edge rusher to inside linebacker to even nickel cornerback. That fact speaks to Hill’s football IQ. The tape shows uncommon agility for a 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker, as well reliable open-field tackling skills.

11. Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

Projection: Round 1-2

Among the most physical players in the entire class, Young pairs violent hands with ideal size (6-foot-6, 262 pounds) and strength to bully opponents at the line of scrimmage. He lacks the burst and bend around the corner, however, to expect much more in the NFL than the career-high 6.5 sacks he posted in 2025.

10. CJ Allen, ILB, Georgia

Projection: Round 1-2

Many of the top off-ball linebackers in this class are hybrid-types with limited experience taking on and shedding blockers in the hole. Allen isn’t flashy, but he’s as close to a Day 1 starting middle linebacker as this class has to offer. He’s smart, stout and just scratching the surface of his potential at just 20 years old.

9. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Projection: Round 1-2

Cisse has all the traits to become a quality NFL starter — including a prototypical blend of size, speed and physicality in run support. His occasional mistakes on tape seemed coachable, and with Cisse not turning 21 until July, the expectation is that he’s just scratching the surface.

8. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Projection: Round 1-2

Using a blend of physicality and instincts that translates well to the pro game, Jacas led the Big Ten with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2025 before delivering a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl. Jacas may lack the twitch of some of this year’s top pass-rushers, but I see shades of a young DeMarcus Lawrence in Jacas’ game.

7. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Projection: Round 1-2

The ability to create turnovers is like catnip to football scouts, and few in this class offer a more tantalizing track record of that than the lanky, hard-hitting McNeil-Warren, who enters the NFL with nine forced fumbles and five interceptions in his career.

6. Kayden McDonald, NG, Ohio State

Projection: Round 1-2

At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, McDonald is every bit the run-plugger his frame suggests, complementing his dense, powerful frame with excellent balance and spatial awareness. He isn’t going to ever lead the NFL in sacks, but he’s no slug against the pass, either, showing effort, power and surprisingly quick feet to play all three downs.

5. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Projection: Round 1-2

Like several of his former Clemson teammates, Parker was the victim of his own success, struggling to live up to expectations in 2025 after a dominant 2024 campaign that included 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and an FBS-leading six forced fumbles. He’s a functional, rugged edge defender whose game is built more on torque than twitch.

4. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Projection: Round 1-2

The whole point of playing receiver is to catch touchdowns, and with 20 TDs over the past two seasons, Boston is the most prolific scorer of this year’s top wideouts. He should be able to continue this red zone mastery in the NFL, using his 6-foot-4, 209-pound frame, timing, body control and strong hands to win above the rim.

Denzel Boston was a top wide receiver in the Big Ten over the last couple of seasons. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

3. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Projection: Round 1-2

Stubby (30 1/4-inch arms) and less explosive (32.5-inch vertical jump) than expected, Howell slips down my board a bit after a disappointing Combine. But he remains one of my favorite prospects in this class because of his slipperiness off the edge and ability to drop into coverage.

2. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Projection: Round 1-2

Hood travels as well in the hip pocket of receivers as he does in the transfer portal, bouncing from Auburn to Colorado to Tennessee over the past three years before entering the draft at just 20 years old. He is an easy mover with impressive awareness of the ball and in run support, as well as a legitimate playmaker with touchdowns scored via interception and fumble recoveries.

1. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Projection: Round 1-2

McCoy’s first two college seasons (at Oregon State and Tennessee, respectively) were so impressive that he maintained a first-round grade on my board even after missing the entire 2025 season with an ACL injury. When healthy, McCoy is a smooth cover corner with terrific ball skills, breaking up 16 passes (with six interceptions) over that span.