2026 NFL Christmas Odds: Lines, Spreads, What to Know for All 4 Games

The NFL now does Christmas, and it does it big.

Let's check out the odds for the Christmas slate of games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.

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DEC. 24 — CHRISTMAS EVE

Texans @ Eagles

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -135, Texans +114

O/U: 41.5

What to know: Two teams that had high hopes coming into the playoffs last season, but fell apart at the seams come the postseason. The defending champion Eagles fell to San Francisco at home, and Houston lost at New England in the divisional round, behind four interceptions from C.J. Stroud. Many believe it's put up or shut up time for both Stroud and Jalen Hurts.

DEC. 25 — CHRISTMAS DAY

Packers @ Bears

Spread: Bears -1.5

Moneyline: Bears -118, Packers -102

O/U: 47.5

What to know: An old-fashioned, NFC North slobberknocker. The two teams split their regular-season matchups last season, before the Bears beat the Packers in the wild-card round 31-27, despite trailing 21-3 at halftime. It will be Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams' second season together, after winning the division in their first.

Bills @ Broncos

Spread: Bills -1.5

Moneyline: Bills -125, Broncos +105

O/U: 46.5

What to know: A rematch of their AFC divisional-round clash from last season, where the Broncos eked out a 33-30 overtime win. That was the game in which Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury, which many believe cost the Broncos a trip to the Super Bowl. Denver added wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason, while the Bills added D.J. Moore to their receiving corps.

Rams @ Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Rams +100

O/U: 47.5

What to know: Arguably the two best teams in the NFL reside in the NFC West. Last year, they played twice in the regular season, with the Rams winning 21-19 in L.A. and the Seahawks winning 38-37 (OT) in Seattle. Then, in the NFC title game, Seattle pulled out a 31-27 victory, followed by a Super Bowl triumph over New England. The Rams enter the season as the +800 favorites to win it all. Seattle is second at +950. Christmas games don't get bigger than this.