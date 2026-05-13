2026 New England Patriots Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games
New England Patriots fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.
The Patriots' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open the year on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch in Super Bowl LX, and will close the year at home against the Miami Dolphins. Here is the Patriots' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.
Patriots' full 2026 season
Week 1: Sept. 9 (Wednesday) at Seattle Seahawks
Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3: Sept. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 4: Oct. 4 at Buffalo Bills
Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. New York Jets
Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) at Chicago Bears
Week 8: Nov. 1 at Miami Dolphins
Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Detroit Lions (in Munich)
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Nov. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14: Dec. 10 (Thursday) vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 15: Dec. 21 (Monday) at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 16: Dec. 27 at New York Jets
Week 17: TBD vs. Denver Broncos
Week 18: TBD vs. Miami Dolphins
Patriots 2026 season prediction
Our Henry McKenna believes the Patriots will have another strong campaign in 2026, predicting they'll go 10-7.
"It’s actually rare for a Super Bowl loser to miss the playoffs altogether, and I don’t think that’ll happen here — not as the Patriots continued to invest in their weakness on offense and built even more depth to their defense," McKenna wrote.
Patriots' 2026 projected win total
The Patriots' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 9.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +1600, while their odds to make the playoffs are -210.
Patriots' notable offseason moves
The Patriots had a relatively busy offseason for a team that just made the Super Bowl. They let go of last season's leading wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, but brought in former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to replace him. They also signed guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to help beef up the offensive line and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones. They continued to add in the trenches during the NFL Draft, selecting Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas.
New England's biggest move this offseason might not have happened yet, though. The Patriots have been widely linked to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is rumored to be traded after June 1. Such a move would give Drake Maye a clear No. 1 wide receiver as he looks to build upon his MVP runner-up campaign from 2025.
How we've assessed the Patriots' offseason
Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Patriots at No. 6 in his power rankings.
"Their most important job was improving the O-line, which they did with Utah tackle Caleb Lomu (6-6, 313) in Round 1," Vacchiano wrote.
New England's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a B grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.
"While I like the Patriots’ strategy — and appreciate the difficulty of finding players who can make an impact on a team this talented and deep — their class feels long on potential and short on immediate help," Rang wrote.
-
2026 NFL International Series: All 9 Matchups in the Record-Setting Slate
Top-10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes at No. 1? Colin Cowherd Shares List
2026 NFL Schedule Release: Which Games Have Been Announced?
-
2026 NFL Offseason Buzz: Falcons CB Avieon Terrell Signs Historic Rookie Deal
Giants QB Jaxson Dart on John Harbaugh: 'Couldn't Think of Better Coach' to Have
What Is the Point Spread in Sports Betting? What -3.5, -7 and Other Spreads Mean
-
Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2027 Mock Draft: Arch Manning No. 1 Overall? 5 QBs Go in First Round
Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028 and 2029?
-
2026 NFL International Series: All 9 Matchups in the Record-Setting Slate
Top-10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes at No. 1? Colin Cowherd Shares List
2026 NFL Schedule Release: Which Games Have Been Announced?
-
2026 NFL Offseason Buzz: Falcons CB Avieon Terrell Signs Historic Rookie Deal
Giants QB Jaxson Dart on John Harbaugh: 'Couldn't Think of Better Coach' to Have
What Is the Point Spread in Sports Betting? What -3.5, -7 and Other Spreads Mean
-
Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2027 Mock Draft: Arch Manning No. 1 Overall? 5 QBs Go in First Round
Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028 and 2029?