2026 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Kansas City Chiefs' fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Chiefs' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at home against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and will close the year at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is the Chiefs' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

Chiefs' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 14 (Monday) vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Miami Dolphins

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Denver Broncos

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. New York Jets

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 3 (Thursday) at Los Angeles Rams

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: Dec. 21 (Monday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 17: TBD at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18: TBD vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Chiefs 2026 season prediction

Our Henry McKenna believes the Chiefs will have another down season in 2026, predicting they'll go 8-9.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Kansas City Chiefs probably won’t start quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 1. He might be ready ahead of schedule. But the risks are too significant, whether that’s the quarterback suffering another injury, or simply that he doesn’t quite look the same right away," McKenna wrote. "Do they have the right wide receiver? Do they have the right tackles? Can Travis Kelce do much more than rotational play? That’s a lot of questions. And with his ACL recovery, Mahomes will have fewer answers than normal."

Chiefs' 2026 projected win total

The Chiefs' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 10.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +1600, while their odds to make the playoffs are -184.

Chiefs' notable offseason moves

The Chiefs had a pretty active offseason after missing the playoffs in 2025. They traded away star corner Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, getting a first-round pick and a few other draft selections in return. They also lost cornerback Jaylen Watson, linebacker Leo Chenal, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and running back Isiah Pacheco in free agency.

However, Kansas City was able to sign running back Kenneth Walker III after he won Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks. The Chiefs also re-signed star tight end Travis Kelce. In the draft, they took LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane and Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods in the first round before adding Oklahoma edge rusher R Mason Thomas in Round 2.

How we've assessed the Chiefs' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Chiefs at No. 8 in his power rankings.

"They made sure that when Patrick Mahomes returns, he’ll have a top-10 defense behind him again," Vacchiano wrote.

Kansas City's draft haul, meanwhile, earned an A grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.

"Needing to replace three starters in their secondary, I loved the aggression the Chiefs showed in trading up to get the top cornerback in the draft in Mansoor Delane, who is equal parts athlete and technician, projecting as an immediate starter with high-end potential," Rang wrote.

