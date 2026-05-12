2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Green Bay Packers' fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Packers' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and will close the year at home against the Detroit Lions. Here is the Packers' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

Packers' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: Sept. 20 at New York Jets

Week 3: Sept. 24 (Thursday) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Detroit Lions

Week 8: Oct. 29 (Thursday) vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 9: Nov. 8 at New England Patriots

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Nov. 25 (Wednesday) at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: Dec. 6 at New Orleans Saints

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 16: Dec. 25 at Chicago Bears (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 4 (Monday) vs. Houston Texans

Week 18: TBD vs. Detroit Lions

Packers 2026 season prediction

Our Ben Arthur is bullish on the Packers entering the 2026 season, believing they'll go 10-7. However, he thinks there are a few caveats that must go their way in order for them to reach that mark.

"The Green Bay Packers’ path to being one of the NFC’s top contenders is filled with 'ifs.' If Micah Parsons is healthy. If Tucker Kraft is healthy. If 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden steps up at receiver, filling the void left by Romeo Doubs’ departure," Arthur wrote. "This should be a double-digit win season for Green Bay."

Packers' 2026 projected win total

The Packers' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 9.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +2000, while their odds to make the playoffs are -132.

Packers' notable offseason moves

The Packers weren't too active in adding players this offseason. In fact, they even gave away a few veterans. They traded the likes of edge rusher Rashan Gary and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. They also lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs, linebacker Quay Walker, quarterback Malik Willis, running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

In terms of additions, the Packers were able to get linebacker Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and signed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave. While they didn't have their first-round pick due to the Micah Parsons trade, the Packers were able to add in the draft. Green Bay took South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse and Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan on Day 2.

How we've assessed the Packers' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Packers at No. 16 in his power rankings.

"The Packers said they needed a corner and a nose tackle, and they got both with their picks in Rounds 2 and 3. But CB Brandon Cisse and DT Chris McClellan might be more about depth than immediate impact," Vacchiano wrote of Green Bay.

Green Bay's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a C+ grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.

"I thought Green Bay could’ve boosted its depth at offensive tackle and running back in this class, so this grade is tempered, but I liked the gamble on traits with sixth-round cornerback Domani Jackson and I think that McClellan, in particular, is going to ultimately outplay his selection as a mid-Round 3 pick," Rang wrote.



