2026 Green Bay Packers Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games
Green Bay Packers' fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.
The Packers' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and will close the year at home against the Detroit Lions. Here is the Packers' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.
Packers' full 2026 schedule
Week 1: Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings
Week 2: Sept. 20 at New York Jets
Week 3: Sept. 24 (Thursday) vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 4: Oct. 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Bears
Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 7: Oct. 25 at Detroit Lions
Week 8: Oct. 29 (Thursday) vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 9: Nov. 8 at New England Patriots
Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Nov. 25 (Wednesday) at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13: Dec. 6 at New Orleans Saints
Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 16: Dec. 25 at Chicago Bears (Christmas)
Week 17: Jan. 4 (Monday) vs. Houston Texans
Week 18: TBD vs. Detroit Lions
Packers 2026 season prediction
Our Ben Arthur is bullish on the Packers entering the 2026 season, believing they'll go 10-7. However, he thinks there are a few caveats that must go their way in order for them to reach that mark.
"The Green Bay Packers’ path to being one of the NFC’s top contenders is filled with 'ifs.' If Micah Parsons is healthy. If Tucker Kraft is healthy. If 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden steps up at receiver, filling the void left by Romeo Doubs’ departure," Arthur wrote. "This should be a double-digit win season for Green Bay."
Packers' 2026 projected win total
The Packers' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 9.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +2000, while their odds to make the playoffs are -132.
Packers' notable offseason moves
The Packers weren't too active in adding players this offseason. In fact, they even gave away a few veterans. They traded the likes of edge rusher Rashan Gary and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. They also lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs, linebacker Quay Walker, quarterback Malik Willis, running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.
In terms of additions, the Packers were able to get linebacker Zaire Franklin in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts and signed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave. While they didn't have their first-round pick due to the Micah Parsons trade, the Packers were able to add in the draft. Green Bay took South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse and Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan on Day 2.
How we've assessed the Packers' offseason
Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Packers at No. 16 in his power rankings.
"The Packers said they needed a corner and a nose tackle, and they got both with their picks in Rounds 2 and 3. But CB Brandon Cisse and DT Chris McClellan might be more about depth than immediate impact," Vacchiano wrote of Green Bay.
Green Bay's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a C+ grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.
"I thought Green Bay could’ve boosted its depth at offensive tackle and running back in this class, so this grade is tempered, but I liked the gamble on traits with sixth-round cornerback Domani Jackson and I think that McClellan, in particular, is going to ultimately outplay his selection as a mid-Round 3 pick," Rang wrote.
-
2026 NFL International Series: All 9 Matchups in the Record-Setting Slate
Top-10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes at No. 1? Colin Cowherd Shares List
2026 NFL Schedule Release: Which Games Have Been Announced?
-
2026 NFL Offseason Buzz: Falcons CB Avieon Terrell Signs Historic Rookie Deal
Giants QB Jaxson Dart on John Harbaugh: 'Couldn't Think of Better Coach' to Have
What Is the Point Spread in Sports Betting? What -3.5, -7 and Other Spreads Mean
-
Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2027 Mock Draft: Arch Manning No. 1 Overall? 5 QBs Go in First Round
Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028 and 2029?
-
2026 NFL International Series: All 9 Matchups in the Record-Setting Slate
Top-10 NFL QBs: Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes at No. 1? Colin Cowherd Shares List
2026 NFL Schedule Release: Which Games Have Been Announced?
-
2026 NFL Offseason Buzz: Falcons CB Avieon Terrell Signs Historic Rookie Deal
Giants QB Jaxson Dart on John Harbaugh: 'Couldn't Think of Better Coach' to Have
What Is the Point Spread in Sports Betting? What -3.5, -7 and Other Spreads Mean
-
Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2027 Mock Draft: Arch Manning No. 1 Overall? 5 QBs Go in First Round
Super Bowl Locations, Dates for 2027, 2028 and 2029?