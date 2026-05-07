2026 Detroit Lions Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Detroit Lions fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Lions' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and will close the year on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Here is the Lions' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

Lions' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thursday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. New York Jets

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Carolina Panthers

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Miami Dolphins

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. New England Patriots (in Munich)

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Chicago Bears (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 16: Dec. 28 (Monday) vs. New York Giants

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears

Week 18: TBD at Green Bay Packers

Lions 2026 season prediction

Our Ben Arthur likes the Lions' chances of having a bounce-back season in 2026. He's predicting Detroit to win 10 games, thanks to an easier schedule.

"On paper, the Detroit Lions’ offense is worse off. Standout RB2 David Montgomery is out of the picture. There are shuffling parts on an O- line that struggled in 2025. But with a fourth-place schedule, Detroit is poised to have a bounce-back year," Arthur wrote.

"The Lions clearly have a path to double-digit victories. It remains to be seen, though, if they can get back into the NFC’s elite with all the personnel changes."

Lions' 2026 projected win total

The Lions' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 10.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +1700, while their odds to make the playoffs are -215.

Lions' notable offseason moves

Detroit didn't take many big swings this offseason. The Lions traded away running back David Montgomery, giving him to the Houston Texans, before signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Their priciest signing was former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays, giving him a three-year, $25 million deal.

In the draft, the Lions used their first-round pick on Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller. They also added Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore and Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder as they seek to improve their defense.

How we've assessed the Lions' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Lions at No. 15 in his power rankings.

"Dan Campbell is all about the trenches, and he got help on both sides with OT Blake Miller (Round 1) and edge rusher Derrick Moore (Round 2)," Vacchiano wrote of the Lions.

Detroit's draft haul also earned a strong mark from our draft analyst, Rob Rang. Rang gave the Cowboys a B-plus grade for their picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Campbell’s fiery coaching style has made him a favorite for many NFL fans, but [general manager Brad] Holmes and his scouts also deserve a lot of credit for turning the Lions into a contender," Rang wrote.



