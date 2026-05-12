2026 Chicago Bears Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Chicago Bears fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Bears' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, and will close the year on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Here is the Bears' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

Bears' full 2026 schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Carolina Panthers

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 28 (Monday) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: Oct. 22 (Thursday) vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: Nov. 2 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: Nov. 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 19 (Saturday) at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: TBD at Minnesota Vikings

Bears 2026 season prediction

Our Henry McKenna has the Bears going 11-6 this upcoming season, a mark that also surprised him.

"The Chicago Bears have something special in Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. And 11 wins is actually quite generous, given their schedule, the toughest in the NFL (in terms of opponents' combined winning percentage in 2025)," McKenna wrote. "I believe in what Johnson is building. I believe in the ways the coach is developing Williams. And I see a clear path from general manager Ryan Poles in building up the offense last year (still reaching maturity) before addressing the defense in a big way this year. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has way more tools to improve that unit. This Bears team will be more consistent — and, in turn, better."

Bears' 2026 projected win total

The Bears' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 9.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +2500, while their odds to make the playoffs are +108.

Bears' notable offseason moves

The Bears made a couple of notable signings on defense this offseason. They signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a three-year, $40 million deal, adding him after losing safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. They also lost cornerback Nahshon Wright in free agency, and traded away wide receiver D.J. Moore.

However, Chicago continued to rework its defense through the draft. It took highly-touted Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman with its first-round pick. On Day 2 of the draft, the Bears selected Iowa center Logan Jones, Stanford tight end Sam Roush and LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

How we've assessed the Bears' offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Bears at No. 9 in his power rankings.

"They did what they had to do in the draft, finding a starting safety (Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman) and offensive line help (Iowa C Logan Jones)," Vacchiano wrote of Chicago.

Chicago's draft haul, meanwhile, earned a B+ grade from our draft analyst, Rob Rang.

"The NFL Draft is all about value, and few teams added more of that in the first round than Chicago, stealing a future Pro Bowl-caliber safety in Dillon Thieneman at No. 25 overall," Rang wrote. "Center Logan Jones wasn’t perhaps quite as economical a selection at No. 57 overall, but I think he’ll start as a rookie with the mentality and rugged playing style to project as a long-term anchor inside."



