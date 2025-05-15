2025 Washington Commanders Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Washington Commanders schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Washington Commanders Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 2 (Thu, Sep 11): @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 6 (Mon, Oct 13): vs Chicago Bears (8:15 PM ET – ABC)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 8 (Mon, Oct 27): @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 PM ET – ABC/ESPN)
- Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): vs Seattle Seahawks (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Detroit Lions (4:25 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Miami Dolphins (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)
- Week 12: BYE WEEK
- Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Denver Broncos (8:20 PM ET – NBC)
- Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Minnesota Vikings (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ New York Giants (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sat, Dec 20): vs Philadelphia Eagles (Time TBD – FOX)
- Week 17 (Thu, Dec 25): @ Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – Netflix)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ Philadelphia Eagles (Time & TV TBD)
Washington Commanders 2025 Record Prediction
Ralph Vacchiano: The upstart Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels caught the NFL by surprise last season, but now the secret is out. The NFL has the Commanders in prime time five times this season, plus two other standalone games (vs. Miami in Madrid and vs. the Cowboys on Christmas Day). That’s a big spotlight on a team that may find it difficult to duplicate its 2024 success, due to a tough road that includes games in Green Bay, Minnesota, Los Angeles (Chargers), Kansas City, and, of course, Philadelphia. The home slate is a little easier, which should be good enough to get them to double-digit wins and the playoffs. They might want to clinch early, though, because they get the Eagles twice in the last three weeks. Record Prediction: 10-7
