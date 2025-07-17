National Football League
commanders preseason
National Football League

2025 Washington Commanders Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET

The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL preseason riding the momentum of a strong 2024 season in which they went 12-5 and surprised the league by making it all the way to the NFC Championship. With expectations even higher this year, here’s a complete look at the Commanders’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Washington Commanders 2025 Preseason Schedule

Will Jayden Daniels take a massive leap with the Washington Commanders this season | First Things First

Will Jayden Daniels take a massive leap with the Washington Commanders this season | First Things First
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Chris Broussard break down whether Jayden Daniels will take a massive leap with the Washington Commanders this season and what it means for the team’s future.

How will the Commanders do this season?

Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Commanders will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Vacchiano:

"The upstart Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels caught the NFL by surprise last season, but now the secret is out. The NFL has the Commanders in prime time five times this season, plus two other standalone games (vs. Miami in Madrid and vs. the Cowboys on Christmas Day). That’s a big spotlight on a team that may find it difficult to duplicate its 2024 success, due to a tough road that includes games in Green Bay, Minnesota, Los Angeles (Chargers), Kansas City, and, of course, Philadelphia. The home slate is a little easier, which should be good enough to get them to double-digit wins and the playoffs. They might want to clinch early, though, because they get the Eagles twice in the last three weeks."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes