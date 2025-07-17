2025 Washington Commanders Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL preseason riding the momentum of a strong 2024 season in which they went 12-5 and surprised the league by making it all the way to the NFC Championship. With expectations even higher this year, here’s a complete look at the Commanders’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Washington Commanders 2025 Preseason Schedule
- August 8: Commanders at Patriots – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 18: Commanders vs. Bengals – 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- August 23: Commanders vs. Ravens – 12:00 p.m. ET
Will Jayden Daniels take a massive leap with the Washington Commanders this season | First Things First
How will the Commanders do this season?
Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Commanders will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Vacchiano:
"The upstart Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels caught the NFL by surprise last season, but now the secret is out. The NFL has the Commanders in prime time five times this season, plus two other standalone games (vs. Miami in Madrid and vs. the Cowboys on Christmas Day). That’s a big spotlight on a team that may find it difficult to duplicate its 2024 success, due to a tough road that includes games in Green Bay, Minnesota, Los Angeles (Chargers), Kansas City, and, of course, Philadelphia. The home slate is a little easier, which should be good enough to get them to double-digit wins and the playoffs. They might want to clinch early, though, because they get the Eagles twice in the last three weeks."
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: James Cook Skips Practice Again Amid Contract Dispute
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
