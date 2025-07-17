National Football League 2025 Washington Commanders Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL preseason riding the momentum of a strong 2024 season in which they went 12-5 and surprised the league by making it all the way to the NFC Championship. With expectations even higher this year, here’s a complete look at the Commanders’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Washington Commanders 2025 Preseason Schedule

Will Jayden Daniels take a massive leap with the Washington Commanders this season | First Things First Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Chris Broussard break down whether Jayden Daniels will take a massive leap with the Washington Commanders this season and what it means for the team’s future.

How will the Commanders do this season?

Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Commanders will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Vacchiano:

"The upstart Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels caught the NFL by surprise last season, but now the secret is out. The NFL has the Commanders in prime time five times this season, plus two other standalone games (vs. Miami in Madrid and vs. the Cowboys on Christmas Day). That’s a big spotlight on a team that may find it difficult to duplicate its 2024 success, due to a tough road that includes games in Green Bay, Minnesota, Los Angeles (Chargers), Kansas City, and, of course, Philadelphia. The home slate is a little easier, which should be good enough to get them to double-digit wins and the playoffs. They might want to clinch early, though, because they get the Eagles twice in the last three weeks."

