National Football League 2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates Published Sep. 11, 2025 9:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Thursday Night Football NFL schedule features top matchups and early-season drama each week. Here's how to watch, plus every team, date, and game on the TNF slate.

2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule

Is it a mistake for Arch Manning to skip the 2026 NFL Draft? | The Herd

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch 2024 Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football will be available exclusively on Prime Video this year. Viewers can stream the games through the Prime Video app on mobile devices or connected TVs.

When did the NFL start Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football has been airing since November 23, 2006. The NFL originally had a Run to the Playoffs package available on NFL Network that included five Thursday games and three Saturday games.

In 2012, the NFL added Thursday Night Football games as a regular feature earlier in the season, starting on Week 2.

When did Amazon Prime start broadcasting Thursday Night Football?

In 2021, Amazon acquired rights to Thursday Night Football and began broadcasting games in 2022.

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more