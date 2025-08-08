2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
The 2025 Thursday Night Football NFL schedule features top matchups and early-season drama each week. Here's how to watch, plus every team, date, and game on the TNF slate.
2025 Thursday Night Football Schedule
- Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 4): Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20
- Week 2 (Thursday, Sept. 11): Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 18): Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 25): Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 5 (Thursday, Oct. 2): San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 6 (Thursday, Oct. 9): Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 16): Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 23): Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 9 (Thursday, Oct. 30): Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 10 (Thursday, Nov. 6): Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 11 (Thursday, Nov. 13): New York Jets at New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 12 (Thursday, Nov. 20): Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 13 (Friday, Nov. 28): Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles (3:00 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 14 (Thursday, Dec. 4): Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 15 (Thursday, Dec. 11): Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 16 (Thursday, Dec. 18): Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Week 17 (Thursday, Dec. 25): Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
How to watch 2024 Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football will be available exclusively on Prime Video this year. Viewers can stream the games through the Prime Video app on mobile devices or connected TVs.
When did the NFL start Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football has been airing since November 23, 2006. The NFL originally had a Run to the Playoffs package available on NFL Network that included five Thursday games and three Saturday games.
In 2012, the NFL added Thursday Night Football games as a regular feature earlier in the season, starting on Week 2.
When did Amazon Prime start broadcasting Thursday Night Football?
In 2021, Amazon acquired rights to Thursday Night Football and began broadcasting games in 2022.
