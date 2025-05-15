National Football League 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): @ Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Mon, Sep 15): @ Houston Texans (7:00 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Mon, Oct 20): @ Detroit Lions (7:00 PM ET – ESPN/ABC)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ New Orleans Saints (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): @ Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Los Angeles Rams (8:20 PM ET – NBC)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Arizona Cardinals (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Thu, Dec 11): vs Atlanta Falcons (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): @ Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 18 (TBD): vs Carolina Panthers (TBD – TBD)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Record Prediction

Greg Auman : The Bucs seek their fifth straight NFC South title, having never done so in back-to-back years in their history before that. This could be the easiest path to a home playoff game since 2021, when they went 13-4 and won the division by four games. Can the offense stay a top-five unit while adjusting to a fourth different offensive coordinator in four years? Can the defense get back to form just by staying healthy after a nasty 2024? Those are the two biggest question marks, as the offense returns nearly intact and the rest of the division leans on young and unproven quarterbacks. Record Prediction: 10-7

