2025 Super Bowl: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks

On Sunday, fans and bettors will get together to enjoy the biggest game on the football calendar — Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

From a betting perspective, the Big Game has always been a huge draw. In addition to getting a few bucks down on the usual spread, moneyline and total, you can also bet on the color of the Gatorade victory bath, the length of the national anthem, Kendrick Lamar's set list, player props and more.

Since the Super Bowl is synonymous with betting, and big sporting events bring out the gambler in all of us, I wanted to prep you for this weekend.

If you want to bet on the game, I have you covered with my best Super Bowl bets. That said, I also know not everyone is the gambling type.

For those who don't bet, we still want you to have fun on Sunday. This is why I've created something special for everyone getting together with their friends and family for the festivities.

It's my Party Prop Sheet!

Have you ever been to a Super Bowl party where everyone chips in a few bucks and fills out a prop sheet? Well, this is exactly what we're doing here!

You don't even have to know anything about the Xs and Os of the game, Patrick Mahomes' stats or how Travis Kelce has done in games when girlfriend Taylor Swift is present. It's more about having a great time with the squad than anything else.

So, what do you need to do?

First, download the printable sheet (link below). Then, circle the answers you like and watch the broadcast. At the end of the game, the person in your group with the most correct answers wins.

Download party prop sheet

I filled out a sheet with my picks in red to get the party started. Let's dive into how I see Sunday playing out (scroll to the bottom to print out your own version to play along).

Easy enough, right?

Don't forget to spice up the day with some cool prizes for the winners!

I'm looking forward to seeing some good-looking prop sheets after the race, so be sure to tag me on Twitter at @ ChrisFallica .

Whether you are betting on the Super Bowl or just filling out a sheet, the most important thing is to have fun with it this weekend. So, grab your friends, some pizza and have a blast.

Download party prop sheet

