National Football League
2025 Super Bowl: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks
National Football League

2025 Super Bowl: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and picks

Updated Feb. 7, 2025 5:03 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

On Sunday, fans and bettors will get together to enjoy the biggest game on the football calendar — Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles

From a betting perspective, the Big Game has always been a huge draw. In addition to getting a few bucks down on the usual spread, moneyline and total, you can also bet on the color of the Gatorade victory bath, the length of the national anthem, Kendrick Lamar's set list, player props and more.

Since the Super Bowl is synonymous with betting, and big sporting events bring out the gambler in all of us, I wanted to prep you for this weekend.

If you want to bet on the game, I have you covered with my best Super Bowl bets. That said, I also know not everyone is the gambling type. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who don't bet, we still want you to have fun on Sunday. This is why I've created something special for everyone getting together with their friends and family for the festivities.

It's my Party Prop Sheet!

Have you ever been to a Super Bowl party where everyone chips in a few bucks and fills out a prop sheet? Well, this is exactly what we're doing here!

You don't even have to know anything about the Xs and Os of the game, Patrick Mahomes' stats or how Travis Kelce has done in games when girlfriend Taylor Swift is present. It's more about having a great time with the squad than anything else.

So, what do you need to do?

First, download the printable sheet (link below). Then, circle the answers you like and watch the broadcast. At the end of the game, the person in your group with the most correct answers wins. 

Download party prop sheet

I filled out a sheet with my picks in red to get the party started. Let's dive into how I see Sunday playing out (scroll to the bottom to print out your own version to play along).

Easy enough, right? 

Don't forget to spice up the day with some cool prizes for the winners!

I'm looking forward to seeing some good-looking prop sheets after the race, so be sure to tag me on Twitter at @ChrisFallica.

Whether you are betting on the Super Bowl or just filling out a sheet, the most important thing is to have fun with it this weekend. So, grab your friends, some pizza and have a blast.

Download party prop sheet

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Josh Allen edges out Lamar Jackson for 1st MVP award at entertaining NFL Honors

Josh Allen edges out Lamar Jackson for 1st MVP award at entertaining NFL Honors

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes