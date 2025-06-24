2025 Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks training camp below:
Seattle Seahawks Training Camp
- Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center
- Location: Renton, Washington
- Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Wednesday, July 23 (Season Ticket Holder Day): 1:00 p.m. PT
- Friday, July 25: 1:00 p.m. PT
- Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend): 1:00 p.m. PT
- Monday, July 28 (Kids Day): 1:00 p.m. PT
- Thursday, July 31 (Season Ticket Holder Day): 9:45 a.m. PT
- Friday, August 1: 1:00 p.m. PT
- Saturday, August 2 (Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field): 6:00 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, August 5 (Kids Day): 1:00 p.m. PT
- Sunday, August 10: 9:45 a.m. PT
- Tuesday, August 12: 1:00 p.m. PT
Seattle Seahawks 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Seahawks vs. Raiders – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 15: Seahawks vs. Chiefs – 10:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Seahawks at Packers – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Seattle Seahawks:
- Round 1: Grey Zabel (T, North Dakota State)
- Round 2: Nick Emmanwori (S, South Carolina)
- Round 2: Elijah Arroyo (TE, Miami FL)
- Round 3: Jalen Milroe (QB, Alabama)
- Round 5: Rylie Mills (DL, Notre Dame)
- Round 5: Tory Horton (WR, Colorado State)
- Round 5: Robbie Ouzts (TE, Alabama)
- Round 6: Bryce Cabeldue (T, Kansas)
- Round 7: Damien Martinez (RB, Miami FL)
- Round 7: Mason Richman (OL, Iowa)
- Round 7: Ricky White (WR, UNLV)
Seattle Seahawks Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Seahawks:
Gamble
"Sam Darnold had a resurgent 2024 with the Vikings, but there’s a big risk the Seahawks are taking in the former No. 3 overall pick, who replaces Geno Smith as QB1. In Seattle, Darnold won’t have Kevin O’Connell or nearly the same caliber of an offensive cast that he had in Minnesota."
