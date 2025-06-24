National Football League 2025 Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Seattle Seahawks training camp below:

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Location: Renton, Washington

Reporting date: July 15 (rookies), July 22 (veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

Wednesday, July 23 (Season Ticket Holder Day) : 1:00 p.m. PT

Friday, July 25 : 1:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, July 26 (Back Together Weekend) : 1:00 p.m. PT

Monday, July 28 (Kids Day) : 1:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, July 31 (Season Ticket Holder Day) : 9:45 a.m. PT

Friday, August 1 : 1:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 2 (Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field) : 6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 5 (Kids Day) : 1:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, August 10 : 9:45 a.m. PT

Tuesday, August 12: 1:00 p.m. PT

Seattle Seahawks 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Seattle Seahawks:

Seattle Seahawks Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Seahawks:

Gamble

"Sam Darnold had a resurgent 2024 with the Vikings, but there’s a big risk the Seahawks are taking in the former No. 3 overall pick, who replaces Geno Smith as QB1. In Seattle, Darnold won’t have Kevin O’Connell or nearly the same caliber of an offensive cast that he had in Minnesota."

