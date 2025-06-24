National Football League
National Football League
2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis
Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp below:
Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
- Site: Saint Vincent College
- Location: Latrobe, Pennsylvania
- Reporting date: July 23 (rookies and veterans)
Training Camp Open Practices
- Thursday, July 24: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Friday, July 25: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Saturday, July 26: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Sunday, July 27: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, July 29: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 30: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Thursday, July 31: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Friday, August 1: 7:00 p.m. ET (Evening practice)
- Saturday, August 2: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Sunday, August 3: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 5: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, August 6: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Thursday, August 7: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Monday, August 11: 1:55 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, August 12: 1:55 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Steelers at Jaguars – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 16: Steelers vs. Buccaneers – 7:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
- August 21: Steelers at Panthers – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
ADVERTISEMENT
Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers:
- Round 1: Derrick Harmon (DT, Oregon)
- Round 3: Kaleb Johnson (RB, Iowa)
- Round 4: Jack Sawyer (DE, Ohio State)
- Round 5: Yahya Black (DT, Iowa)
- Round 6: Will Howard (QB, Ohio State)
- Round 7: Carson Bruener (LB, Washington)
- Round 7: Donte Kent (CB, Central Michigan)
Pittsburgh Steelers Offseason Moves Analysis
Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Steelers:
Delusional
"The Steelers’ patience was rewarded earlier this month when Aaron Rodgers finally signed after a months-long courtship. But they have their hopes set too high if they believe the 41-year-old makes them a Super Bowl contender."
share
recommended
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season
in this topic
recommended
-
Todd Haley: Bill Parcells Had Dan Campbell Start Fight At Cowboys Practice
Cam Ward to Aaron Rodgers: What Could Go Right, Wrong for Every AFC QB in 2025
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Tops the Board
-
Super Bowl 2026 Odds: Eagles, Bills, Ravens Favored
2025 NFL Predictions, Odds: Will a Title-less Franchise Win Super Bowl LX?
McLaurin to Raiders? 1 Perfect Landing Spot for Each NFL Minicamp Holdout
-
What Aaron Rodgers' Final NFL Season With The Steelers Might Look Like
What If ... the Patriots Had Never Fired Bill Belichick?
Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' He'll Retire Following 2025 Season