National Football League 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp: Schedule, dates plus offseason moves analysis Published Jun. 26, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp below:

Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Site: Saint Vincent College

Location: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Reporting date: July 23 (rookies and veterans)

Training Camp Open Practices

Thursday, July 24 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Friday, July 25 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 26 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 27 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 30 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Friday, August 1 : 7:00 p.m. ET (Evening practice)

Saturday, August 2 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 3 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 5 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 6 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 7 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Monday, August 11 : 1:55 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 12: 1:55 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Pittsburgh Steelers Offseason Moves Analysis

Following a busy NFL offseason filled with trades, free-agent moves and the draft, Ben Arthur distilled each team's offseason into a word. Check out what Arthur had to say about the Steelers:

Delusional

"The Steelers’ patience was rewarded earlier this month when Aaron Rodgers finally signed after a months-long courtship. But they have their hopes set too high if they believe the 41-year-old makes them a Super Bowl contender."

