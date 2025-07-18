2025 Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to defend their Super Bowl LIX championship after finishing 14–3 in 2024, winning the NFC East, and defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22. As Philadelphia aims to repeat as champions in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 7: Eagles vs. Bengals – 7:30 p.m. ET
- August 16: Eagles vs. Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 22: Eagles at Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET
Patrick Mahomes calls Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles a "great challenge" | First Things First
How will the Eagles do this season?
Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Eagles will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Vacchiano:
"One thing is certain about the defending Super Bowl champions: They’re going to have to earn everything they get this season. They have an incredibly hard schedule that has them facing seven playoff teams on the road. They face all four teams they beat during their Super Bowl run last season — at Green Bay, vs. the L.A. Rams, at Kansas City, plus their usual home-and-home with the Commanders, which comes in the final three weeks of this season. Plus they play at Buffalo in Week 17. It’s all brutal. The Eagles' record may not be as gaudy as it was last year, but they sure will be battle-tested for the playoffs."
