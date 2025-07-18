National Football League
jalen hurts preseason
National Football League

2025 Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 1, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to defend their Super Bowl LIX championship after finishing 14–3 in 2024, winning the NFC East, and defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22. As Philadelphia aims to repeat as champions in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Eagles’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Patrick Mahomes calls Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles a "great challenge" | First Things First

Patrick Mahomes calls Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles a "great challenge" | First Things First

How will the Eagles do this season?

Ralph Vacchiano predicts that the Eagles will finish the year at 11-6. Here's Vacchiano:

"One thing is certain about the defending Super Bowl champions: They’re going to have to earn everything they get this season. They have an incredibly hard schedule that has them facing seven playoff teams on the road. They face all four teams they beat during their Super Bowl run last season — at Green Bay, vs. the L.A. Rams, at Kansas City, plus their usual home-and-home with the Commanders, which comes in the final three weeks of this season. Plus they play at Buffalo in Week 17. It’s all brutal. The Eagles' record may not be as gaudy as it was last year, but they sure will be battle-tested for the playoffs."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Terry McLaurin Next Team Odds: Star Wide Receiver Requests Trade

Terry McLaurin Next Team Odds: Star Wide Receiver Requests Trade

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes