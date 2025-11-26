2025 NFL Week 13 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers

An exhilarating NFL Week 12 included crazy comebacks and exciting finishes across the league.

The Chiefs and Cowboys, for the moment, saved their seasons ahead of their Thanksgiving clash, while the Eagles left many wondering what to make of them.

Ahead of what should be an awesome Week 13, let’s take a look at every game and find a best bet for each one.

Welcome to the Week 13 edition of Will's Wagers.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

PACKERS @ LIONS

Jameson Williams Over 50.5 receiving yards

The Lions’ receiver was suspiciously quiet in the overtime victory last Sunday against the Giants, with zero catches on just three targets. But, in the prior three games, Williams had 66, 88, and 119 yards respectively. I expect there to be an emphasis on getting Williams the ball early and often.

CHIEFS @ COWBOYS

Cowboys +3.5

The Cowboys suddenly seem to have a respectable defense to now go along with one of the best offenses in the NFL. The Chiefs are in a tough spot, playing on a short week, on the road after an overtime game against the Colts. I like the new-look Cowboys to keep this game close.

BENGALS @ RAVENS

Lamar Jackson Under 26.5 rushing yards

It’s been nearly a month since Lamar Jackson returned from injury, but the two-time MVP has yet to look like himself. Jackson has rushing tallies of 10, 11, 14 and 36 yards since he came back, with the 36-yard performance coming against the Vikings in a game where he might have re-injured himself (he’s missed a practice in every week since). Maybe one of these weeks Jackson looks like the runner we’re used to, but I’ll bet against it until proven otherwise.

BEARS @ EAGLES

Caleb Williams Over 0.5 interceptions

The second-year quarterback has done a good job of protecting the ball, but now he faces a strong Eagles defense on the road. As a 7-point underdog, Williams will likely be trailing and throwing often. This is a good recipe for the Eagles to pick one off Friday afternoon.

TEXANS @ COLTS

Texans +4.5

The Colts are one of the league’s pleasant surprises. However, they have now lost two of their last three, with their lone win coming in overtime over the Falcons. Meanwhile, the Texans are surging, and might be getting back quarterback C.J. Stroud. Expect a tight game.

49ERS @ BROWNS

Under 36.5 combined points scored

The Browns play outstanding defense at home, and will once again turn to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The 49ers are coming off a game where their quarterback Brock Purdy turned the ball over three times against the Panthers. I think this is a field position game where the 49ers lean on their running game. Points should be hard to come by.

RAMS @ PANTHERS

Bryce Young Under 194.5 passing yards

Young struggled in a Monday night loss against what had been a very vulnerable 49ers defense, amassing just 169 yards through the air. He now sees a much better defense. I expect another underwhelming performance from the Panthers’ quarterback.

JAGUARS @ TITANS

Titans +6.5

The Titans still have only one win on the season, but have actually looked improved as of late, and have now covered in three consecutive games. Division games tend to be closer. Generally, I’ll take the home ‘dog getting points here against a Jags team that is still hard to trust despite the 8-4 record.

SAINTS @ DOLPHINS

Dolphins first-quarter moneyline

The Dolphins have been choosing to take the ball when they win the coin toss recently. There’s a good chance they start on offense in this one. I like them to get off to an early lead.

CARDINALS @ BUCCANEERS

Under 43.5 combined points scored

It’s not certain that Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield will play in this one, and even if he does, it’s unlikely he will be fully healthy. I expect both coaches to try to win this game with defense. Look for a 23-20 type of game.

FALCONS @ JETS

Jets +2.5

The Jets have only recovered about 18% of all possible fumbles in their games this year, and have somehow yet to record an interception. Maybe that changes this week. The Jets have played relatively well as of late, I’ll take them at home plus the points.

VIKINGS @ SEAHAWKS

Vikings team total Under 14.5

It will be rookie Max Brosmer making his first NFL start for the Vikings, and doing so in a hostile environment against one of the league’s best defenses. It’s hard to see the Vikings’ struggling offense doing much in this one.

RAIDERS @ CHARGERS

Chargers team total Under 26.5

The Chargers are off of a bye, something they desperately needed considering how many major injuries they’re managing. Despite the week off, their offense has been decimated, and their offensive line is a shell of what it was when healthy. They should win, but it’s hard to expect them to light up the scoreboard, even against the lowly Raiders.

BILLS @ STEELERS

Josh Allen Under 28.5 rushing yards

The last time we saw Josh Allen, he was getting battered and bruised by the Texans’ ferocious defense. Eight sacks and some hard hits led to Allen getting his left shoulder examined by doctors in that road loss last Thursday night. He’ll play Sunday, but I don’t expect him to be running any more than he has to after the beating he took last week.

BRONCOS @ COMMANDERS

RJ Harvey Over 50.5 rushing yards

Maybe this is the week fantasy football owners have been waiting for. RJ Harvey is a talented rookie who has shown glimpses of promise, but the breakout game for the second-rounder has yet to come. The Broncos are favored, and should be running the ball plenty against the Commanders and their shaky defense.

GIANTS @ PATRIOTS

Jaxson Dart Under 25.5 rushing yards

A similar thought process to the Josh Allen Under for this bet. Jaxson Dart missed the last game, and the end of the one prior, with a concussion. Much has been made of the many designed runs for Dart, as former head coach Brian Daboll was criticized by some for reckless play-calling that led to Dart getting banged up. I expect a more cautious approach with the young quarterback this week.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.