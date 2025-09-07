National Football League 2025 NFL Week 1 Odds: Unders Dominate Opening Sunday Published Sep. 7, 2025 8:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If you woke up on Sunday morning, and had an inkling that offenses across the NFL would be a wee bit sluggish, then you have a natural talent for wagering point totals.

Sunday represented the first Sunday of the 2025 NFL season, and one betting trend stood out among the rest: Prior to the Sunday night game between the Ravens and Bills, Unders went 11-1 on the day.

For all you betting novices out there, each week, sportsbooks set an Over/Under point total for NFL games. For example, if the point total for a game between Team A and Team B is set at 48.5, that means the two teams need to score more than 48.5 points combined for the Over to hit, or less than 48.5 for the Under to hit.

So, in 11 of the 12 games in the first two Sunday windows, teams scored fewer points than projected.

The only game that went Over on its point total was Steelers-Jets — the game that had the lowest point total entering Sunday.

Let's take a look at how the other point totals turned out:

Raiders-Patriots

O/U: 44.5

Final tally: 33

Dolphins-Colts

O/U: 47.5

Final tally: 41

Cardinals-Saints

O/U: 44.5

Final tally: 33

Giants-Commanders

O/U: 45.5

Final tally: 27

Panthers-Jaguars

O/U: 46.5

Final tally: 36

Bengals-Browns

O/U: 47.5

Final tally: 33

Buccaneers-Falcons

O/U: 47.5

Final tally: 43

Titans-Broncos

O/U: 42.5

Final tally: 32

49ers-Seahawks

O/U: 43.5

Final tally: 30

Lions-Packers

O/U: 47.5

Final tally: 40

Texans-Rams

O/U: 43.5

Final tally: 23

Ravens-Bills

O/U: 51.5

Final tally: TBD

In addition, of the 11 games that went Under, many of them went Under by a mile.

Texans-Rams finished 20.5 points under the point total, Giants-Commanders finished 18.5 points under, Bengals-Browns finished 14.5 points under, 49ers-Seahawks finished 13.5 points under, Raiders-Patriots and Cardinals-Saints finished 11.5 points under, and Titans-Broncos and Panthers-Jaguars finished 10.5 points under.

Now, there were also two games that took place before Sunday. Cowboys-Eagles opened the season on Thursday, and that game went Under its point total of 47.5 (44 points scored). Then on Friday, Chiefs-Chargers barely went over its point total of 47.5 (48 points scored).

One Sunday game remains, and that's Baltimore at Buffalo. The Over/Under point total is set at 51.5 points. Then, the Bears host the Vikings on Monday Night Football, with an Over/Under point total of 43.5.

