2025 NFL Predictions, Picks: Dallas Cowboys Best Bet To Make Playoffs

We are less than 60 days away from the much-anticipated return of the NFL regular season.

We know, for the most part, who the good teams are. At least we think we know.

The Eagles, Chiefs, Ravens, Bills, and Lions are all expected to, once again, be among the elite teams in the league.

On the other hand, most expect the Giants, Saints, and Browns to be closer to the top of the next draft than first place come this fall.

Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champions?

But the NFL is filled with surprises.

It’s only a 17-game schedule. Unlike the other major sports, it’s more of a sprint than a marathon, and unexpected results happen all the time.

With that in mind, who is flying under the radar with less than two months to go until kickoff?

When the season gets underway in September, it will be the Eagles hosting Thursday Night Football, as they begin the defense of their Super Bowl title.

But it’s their opponent in that game that I find intriguing — the Dallas Cowboys.

Many football fans get Cowboys fatigue. They get a lot of coverage and attention and haven’t justified it with playoff success. Their last NFC Championship Game appearance occurred almost three full decades ago.

But with a win total of 7.5 and +190 odds to make the playoffs, are the Cowboys actually a sleeper?

For all the recent playoff flameouts, it’s easy to forget the Cowboys strung together three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2023 with only five losses in each. They went 11-5 in 2021 and 12-5 in both 2022 and 2023.

Last year went off the rails, and that's partially because of the season-ending injury to Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott in early November.

Perhaps Prescott isn't an elite-tier quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen but he did finish second in MVP voting in 2023. That's evidence that Dallas does have a very good player at the sport’s most important position.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given the reins to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

In addition to the return of a healthy Prescott, the Cowboys added often-disgruntled but ultra-talented wide receiver George Pickens from the Steelers.

Pickens is likely motivated, as he is playing for a new contract and will play with by far the best quarterback he’s ever had in his young career. The Cowboys offense might also get boosted after snagging running back Jaydon Blue, a potential draft steal and fantasy football sleeper, who was drafted in the fifth round out of Texas.

Blue had over 1,000 combined yards and 14 touchdowns last season and provides a dual-threat running back with his outstanding pass-catching ability, as six of those touchdowns came off of receptions.

Blue is 55-1 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel, while the aforementioned Pickens is 200-1 to win Offensive Player of the Year at DraftKings — for anyone looking for extreme long shots.

Both players should add firepower to the offense for America’s Team.

The best bet, however, looks to be the Cowboys at +190 to make the playoffs.

It’s easy to forget that Prescott is 76-46 as a starter in the regular season and has been a winning, productive player throughout his career. The Cowboys have games against the Jets, Panthers, Raiders, and two games against the Giants on their schedule. That's a slate that gives them a chance to get back to winning double-digit games once again.

At +190, the Cowboys, believe it or not, are being slept on, which is why they're my best bet to make the postseason.

PICK: Dallas Cowboys (+190) to make the playoffs

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

