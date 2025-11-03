2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: How Good Are the Good Teams?

Doesn’t anybody want to win this thing?

Seriously, one week after a remarkably stable top of the charts, four of my top eight lost on Sunday (and two others were on their bye week). And a few other teams in the top half of the league — like the Patriots, Chargers and Broncos — barely escaped in games where they should have cruised.

Meanwhile, the Bears, Ravens and Panthers all came away with impressive wins and have a strong case for rising in the rankings. I’m not a believer in any of them yet, but they’ll naturally climb if the top half keeps being the disaster that it’s been.

Don’t worry, though. I’ve sorted through all the chaos for my Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

Super Bowl odds: +750

Given the Sunday carnage, it’s a good thing they were playing the Saints. The next three weeks, though (at San Francisco, vs. the Seahawks, vs. the Bucs) will show whether they deserve to be the fourth team to hold the top spot this year.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

They needed the bye week more than anyone just to get healthy, though it’s unclear if it was long enough to help. They’ll find out fast with a killer three-game stretch coming vs. the Patriots and at the Bills and Rams.

Super Bowl odds: +900

The candlelight vigil for Saquon Barkley’s groin continues, with the Eagles heading out of the bye week running hard with games at Green Bay and home against the Lions.

Super Bowl odds: +600

Their win over a strong, still-dangerous Chiefs team was their best win and performance of the season. Of course, they always beat the Chiefs in the regular season. See you both in January.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

What a great performance by Sam Darnold over whatever’s left of the carcass of the Commanders. With the Seahawks' soft second-half schedule, they might be poised for a big run.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

A six-turnover game — five by Indiana Jones — is probably an anomaly. But given Jones’ history, have the panic button handy, just in case.

Super Bowl odds: +1500

It feels like they barely hang on every single week, but they’ve won six straight and are tied for the best record in football. There are better teams, to be sure, but few are as tough.

Super Bowl odds: +950

This may seem like a huge fall, but they’re a 3-loss team now. And losing at home to J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings should be embarrassing to a team as talented as they are.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Six straight wins isn’t nothing, even against a soft schedule. Maybe they deserve to be higher, but it took a missed extra point to beat the Falcons and their offense shut down in the second half.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They’ve got Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs, and yet, sometimes it feels like a root canal watching them try to reach the end zone. Also, losing to the Panthers in Lambeau is really inexcusable.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

They "got right" on Sunday, which is exactly what teams are supposed to do against the Giants. I’ll believe it more if they beat the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Super Bowl odds: +8000

Were those six turnovers a sign that their defense finally figured out its problems, or was it more about Daniel Jones regressing to his mean? Also, only 225 yards of offense and just 38 rushing yards? That should set off some alarms.

Super Bowl odds: +650

I still think they’re a top-10 team. Their losses (to the Chargers, Eagles, Jaguars and Bills) are by a combined 19 points. But they’re 5-4 and need to start actually winning those games at some point.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Can we all agree now that Ben Johnson is, in fact, an offensive genius and that Caleb Williams isn’t a bust? (Ignore the defense, though, and just be happy things are looking up).

Super Bowl odds: +3000

They have become masters at playing down to the level of their opponent. One-score wins over the Dolphins and Titans. Losses to the Giants and Commanders. Plus, they’re now just 3-3 in their past six games.

Super Bowl odds: +25000

Bryce Young still isn’t very good and neither is the Panthers offense. But if you go into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers, you deserve to move up a few spots.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Considering how bad Geno Smith and the Raiders have been, I wouldn’t be bragging too much about an overtime win that only happened because the Raiders went for two (and failed) with 16 seconds left.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

They might have held on to beat the Broncos if C.J. Stroud hadn’t been knocked out of the game. But really, even with him, they just haven’t consistently generated much offense this season.

Super Bowl odds: +12000

Winning in Detroit was huge in J.J. McCarthy’s return. For one week, they finally looked like the Vikings team they were supposed to be all along.

Super Bowl odds: +1800

They’re baaaaack. OK, beating the Dolphins, even with Lamar Jackson back, doesn’t necessarily signal a revival. But have you seen the Ravens' upcoming schedule? They might be leading the AFC North by Thanksgiving.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

It doesn’t take much to light up the Cowboys defense, but backup QB Jacoby Brissett has now had three straight strong games. They just can’t go back to Kyler Murray next week.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

We knew their defense was terrible, but if their offense is going to play like they did Monday night, they’ve got deeper problems than anyone realized.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

Yes, it took a missed extra point for them to lose to a strong Patriots team. More importantly, though, how has a team with Bijan Robinson rushed for only 172 yards total the past three weeks? Ridiculous.

Super Bowl odds: +30000

They were embarrassed at home against Seattle and lost Jayden Daniels with a dislocated elbow. This battered team might be the biggest disappointment in the league.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They fired GM Chris Grier for building this mess of a roster, but kept coach Mike McDaniel? Weird choice, especially right after McDaniel’s offense scored six points Thursday night against one of the worst defenses in football.

Super Bowl odds: +80000

They are wasting Joe Flacco (470 yards, 4 TDs vs. the Bears) like they wasted Joe Burrow. Can’t anybody coach defense over there? Or, you know, just coach?

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Rookie QB Jaxson Dart really has energized the Giants organization and the fan base this season. But they’re still 2-7 for the third straight year and Brian Daboll’s time is running out.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

Only four questions matter for the rest of the Browns’ season: How much will they sell at the trading deadline? Will Kevin Stefanski survive? Will Shedeur Sanders ever play? And how high will the ratings be when they play the Jets on Sunday?

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They’ll have had two weeks to enjoy the first win of the Aaron Glenn era, and now they’ll return you to your regularly scheduled programming. Unless they sell off their best players on Tuesday, in which case the programming will get even worse.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

I don’t know what shocked me more: that Pete Carroll started Geno Smith at QB after how poorly he played before the bye, or that Smith threw for 284 yards and 4 TDs and came within a two-point conversion of beating Jacksonville in overtime? Kudos to Carroll for not going for the tie, even though it didn’t work out.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

It’s all about rookie QB Tyler Shough now. He had no shot at the Rams on Sunday, but at least he wasn’t a total disaster (15 for 24, 176 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) in his first start.

Super Bowl odds: +100000

They are still not very good, and Cam Ward isn’t making much obvious progress. Give their defense and special teams credit for keeping the game close against the Chargers, though, while the offense sputtered to just 206 total yards.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

