National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 11
National Football League

2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 11

Updated Nov. 17, 2025 8:53 a.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Playoffs are just around the corner and Week 11 provided lots of movement in the playoff seedings. Every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line each week. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

  1. Denver Broncos (9-2)
  2. New England Patriots (9-2)
  3. Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
  5. Buffalo Bills (7-3)
  6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)

NFC

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
  2. Los Angeles Rams (8-2)
  3. Chicago Bears (7-3)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)
  5. Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
  6. Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)
  7. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

Greg Olsen Praises Rams' DOMINANT Defensive Performance: 'Bend Don't Break' | NFL on FOX

Greg Olsen Praises Rams' DOMINANT Defensive Performance: 'Bend Don't Break' | NFL on FOX
Greg Olsen and Joe Davis praised the Los Angeles Rams' defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks in their 21-19 win.

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

  • (1) Broncos receive a bye
  • (2) Pats vs. (7) Jags
  • (3) Colts vs. (6) Chargers
  • (4) Steelers vs. (5) Bills

NFC

  • (1) Eagles receive a bye
  • (2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers
  • (3) Bears vs. (6) Packers
  • (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks

NFL Playoff Schedule

  • January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
  • January 17-18: Divisional round
  • January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
  • February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes