National Football League
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule After Week 11
Updated Nov. 17, 2025 8:53 a.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Playoffs are just around the corner and Week 11 provided lots of movement in the playoff seedings. Every win counts and tie-breakers are on the line each week. Check out the NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs were to start today:
NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
- Denver Broncos (9-2)
- New England Patriots (9-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
- Buffalo Bills (7-3)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)
NFC
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (8-2)
- Chicago Bears (7-3)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)
- Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
- Green Bay Packers (6-3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
Greg Olsen Praises Rams' DOMINANT Defensive Performance: 'Bend Don't Break' | NFL on FOX
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
- (1) Broncos receive a bye
- (2) Pats vs. (7) Jags
- (3) Colts vs. (6) Chargers
- (4) Steelers vs. (5) Bills
NFC
- (1) Eagles receive a bye
- (2) Rams vs. (7) 49ers
- (3) Bears vs. (6) Packers
- (4) Bucs vs. (5) Seahawks
NFL Playoff Schedule
- January 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round
- January 17-18: Divisional round
- January 25: AFC and NFC championship games
- February 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)
