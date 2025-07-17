National Football League 2025 NFL Playoff Odds: Which Teams Are Bettors Backing To Make Postseason? Updated Jul. 18, 2025 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL Week 1 is just under two months away, and bettors are gearing up for the return of football.

Between coaching changes, rookie additions, free-agent signings , trades and beyond, teams will enter the 2025 NFL season looking a bit different from last year.

What teams do football fans believe will make the playoffs, and which ones do they think will miss postseason play?

Let's check out the odds at BetMGM Sportsbook as of July 17, as well as what to know about playoff betting.

The Browns could reportedly keep all four QBs to kick off the season.

TEAMS TO MISS PLAYOFFS

Favorite: Browns: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Betting trends: The Saints (-800) are the most bet team to miss the playoffs in terms of handle and the Lions are the most bet in terms of tickets.

What to know: The Cleveland Browns last made it to the postseason in 2023, where they lost their wild-card matchup to the Texans. As they head into the 2025-26 season, the team faces uncertainty at quarterback. Cleveland's offseason has been busy adding signal callers to its roster, including last year's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, who was selected with the 144th overall pick. Last year, the Browns ranked last in average yards per completion (5.9) and second to last in completion percentage (59.8%), while leading the league in interceptions thrown (23). With only three wins last season and an average of 5.7 wins per year over the past decade (57-106-1 record), the Browns are heavily favored to miss the playoffs.

While Cleveland tops the oddsboard to miss the playoffs, bettors are eyeing New Orleans. Last season, the Saints posted their worst record (5-12) since 2005 and have not reached the playoffs since 2020, when they won the NFC South with a 12-4 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should Josh Allen be ranked over Patrick Mahomes despite winless playoff record against him?

TEAMS TO MAKE PLAYOFFS

Favorite: Bills: -750 (bet $10 to win $11.33 total)

Betting trends: The Bears (+155) are the most bet team to make the playoffs in terms of tickets and the Vikings (-115) are the most bet in terms of handle.

What to know: The Bills have made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. Josh Allen is coming off of an MVP season, leading Buffalo to set franchise records for points (525) and touchdowns (65).

Meanwhile, Minnesota reached the wild-card round in 2024, and despite losing quarterback Sam Darnold, it will now turn to J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share