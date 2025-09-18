National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Will the Chiefs Miss the Playoffs? Updated Sep. 19, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Losing in Week 1, and then again in Week 2, would be nothing short of a lost season for most NFL franchises.

But Kansas City isn't most franchises.

So at 0-2, what are the odds the Chiefs miss the playoffs entirely?

Let's check out the odds revolving around Kansas City at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 19.

Week 3 odds: Chiefs vs. Giants

Chiefs -6

Chiefs -325 (bet $10 to win $13.08 total)

Chiefs to make the playoffs

Yes: -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

No: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Chiefs to win Super Bowl: +1500 (6th — bet $10 to win $160 total)

Chiefs to win AFC: +750 (4th — bet $10 to win $85 total)

Chiefs to be AFC No. 1 seed: +2500 (4th — bet $10 to win $260 total)

Chiefs to win AFC West: +275 (2nd — bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Chiefs regular-season win total

Over 9.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 9.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Kansas City has had a rough go to start the season, but that's due in large part to a tough schedule.

In Week 1, the Chiefs faced a division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, in São Paulo, Brazil. L.A. never trailed, emerging with a 27-21 victory.

It was the Chargers' first win over the Chiefs since 2021, and Kansas City had won seven in a row. However, six of those losses came by seven points or fewer, including a two-point victory last season, a one-point victory in 2023 and two three-point victories in 2022.

In Week 2, Kansas City hosted a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, welcoming the champion Philadelphia Eagles to town.

After K.C. took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, the Eagles tied the game at 10 going into halftime, and Kansas City never regained the lead, falling 20-17.

So what is the playoff outlook for the Chiefs now?

They are still favored to make it to the postseason, which they haven't missed for the past decade, and truth be told, making the playoffs after starting 0-2 actually isn't that rare. In fact, just last season, three teams started 0-2 and made the postseason tournament — the Ravens, Rams and Broncos.

Now, anything beyond 0-2 is a different story.

The last team to make the playoffs after starting 0-3 was the 2018 Houston Texans, and the last team to make the playoffs after starting 0-4 was the 1992 San Diego Chargers.

A team has never made the postseason after starting 0-5.

After facing the Giants, Kansas City will host the Ravens in Week 4 and then travel to Jacksonville in Week 5, before hosting Detroit in Week 6, Las Vegas in Week 7 and Washington in Week 8.

