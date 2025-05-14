National Football League 2025 NFL odds: Which QB will start Week 1 for the Saints? Published May. 15, 2025 11:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation is somewhat uncertain after veteran QB Derek Carr recently announced his retirement.

While New Orleans did draft rookie QB Tyler Shough, there are still two other signal-callers on the roster.

Who will take the first snap in Week 1?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 15.

QB to take first snap for Saints in regular-season Week 1

Tyler Shough: -295 (bet $10 to win $13.39 total)

Spencer Rattler : +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Jake Haener : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

After 11 seasons in the league, Carr called it a career last week, namely due to a shoulder injury.

During his two-year stint with the Saints, Carr had a record of 14-13, throwing for 6,023 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Last season marked the Saints' worst record (5-12) since 2005, when they finished 3-13.

New Orleans has now drafted a quarterback for three consecutive years, and coming into this season, the rookie Shough is the odds-on favorite to win the starting job over Spencer Rattler .

Why Tyler Shough will be the Saints QB1 over Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener

Saints coach Kellen Moore had this to say during the Saints rookie mini camp on Saturday:

"A lot of times in the offseason program you're kind of focused on building one guy up for the regular season and the young guys battle and see where those positions lie. We'll rotate all these guys, we'll give them all opportunities."

Shough was the third QB selected in the 2025 NFL Draft (pick No. 40), following Cam Ward (Titans) and Jaxson Dart (Giants).

Shough — who will turn 26 in September — had a busy collegiate career, playing in 42 games (with 32 starts) over seven seasons at Oregon, Texas Tech and finally, Louisville. During his last year, Shough achieved career highs in passing yards (3,195) and touchdowns (23), while throwing six interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rattler, a fourth-round pick in 2024, completed 130 passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns last season. He threw five interceptions and was sacked 22 times.

While Carr was sidelined due to injury, Rattler started six games, going 0-6.

Last on the board at +2500 is third-year pro Jake Haener , who is 0-1 as a starter. In that lone start, he completed just four of 10 passing attempts for 49 yards, along with one interception.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share