2025 NFL Odds Week 12: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games

NFL Week 12 kicks off Thursday night, as the Texans host the Bills.

Here are the lines for every Week 11 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 17.

THURSDAY, NOV. 20

BILLS @ TEXANS

Spread: Bills -3.5

Moneyline: Bills -198, Texans +164

O/U: 43.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 23

JETS @ RAVENS

Spread: Ravens -14

Moneyline: Ravens -1000, Jets +650

O/U: 44.5

SEAHAWKS @ TITANS

Spread: Seahawks -12.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -750, Titans +525

O/U: 41.5

PATRIOTS @ BENGALS

Spread: Patriots -7

Moneyline: Patriots -345, Bengals +275

O/U: 50.5

COLTS @ CHIEFS

Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -180, Colts +150

O/U: 49.5

VIKINGS @ PACKERS

Spread: Packers -6.5

Moneyline: Packers -278, Vikings +225

O/U: 42.5

STEELERS @ BEARS

Spread: Bears -3

Moneyline: Bears -155, Steelers +130

O/U: 45.5

JAGUARS @ CARDINALS

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -148, Cardinals +124

O/U: 47.5

BROWNS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Raiders -3

Moneyline: Raiders -166, Browns +140

O/U: 37.5

FALCONS @ SAINTS

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Moneyline: Falcons -135, Saints +114

O/U: 39.5

BUCCANEERS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -6.5

Moneyline: Rams -290, Buccaneers +235

O/U: 49.5

GIANTS @ LIONS

Spread: Lions -11.5

Moneyline: Lions -550, Giants +410

O/U: 49.5

EAGLES @ COWBOYS

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cowboys +185

O/U: 51.5

MONDAY, NOV. 24

PANTHERS @ 49ERS

Spread: 49ers -7

Moneyline: 49ers -355, Panthers +280

O/U: 47.5