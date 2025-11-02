2025 NFL Odds Week 10: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games

NFL Week 10 kicks off Thursday night, as the Broncos host the Raiders.

Here are the lines for every Week 10 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.

THURSDAY, NOV. 6

RAIDERS @ BRONCOS

Spread: Broncos -10

Moneyline: Broncos -520, Raiders +390

O/U: 42.5

SUNDAY, NOV. 9

FALCONS @ COLTS

Spread: Colts -6.5

Moneyline: Colts -325, Falcons +260

O/U: 48.5

PATRIOTS @ BUCCANEERS

Spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Patriots +114

O/U: 48.5

BILLS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Bills -8.5

Moneyline: Bills -410, Dolphins +320

O/U: 50.5

RAVENS @ VIKINGS

Spread: Ravens -3

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Vikings +145

O/U: 48.5

JAGUARS @ TEXANS

Spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -122, Jaguars +102

O/U: 39.5

GIANTS @ BEARS

Spread: Bears -3.5

Moneyline: Bears -185, Giants +154

O/U: 48.5

BROWNS @ JETS

Spread: Jets -1.5

Moneyline: Jets -125, Browns +105

O/U: 37.5

SAINTS @ PANTHERS

Spread: Panthers -5.5

Moneyline: Panthers -250, Saints +205

O/U: 40.5

CARDINALS @ SEAHAWKS

Spread: Seahawks -6.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -278, Cardinals +225

O/U: 44.5

LIONS @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Lions -3

Moneyline: Lions -180, Commanders +150

O/U: 51.5

RAMS @ 49ERS

Spread: Rams -3

Moneyline: Rams -175, 49ers +145

O/U: 48.5

STEELERS @ CHARGERS

Spread: Chargers -3.5

Moneyline: Chargers -175, Steelers +145

O/U: 45.5

MONDAY, NOV. 10

EAGLES @ PACKERS

Spread: Packers -2.5

Moneyline: Packers -142, Eagles +120

O/U: 45.5