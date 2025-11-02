2025 NFL Odds Week 10: Lines, Spreads for all 14 Games
NFL Week 10 kicks off Thursday night, as the Broncos host the Raiders.
Here are the lines for every Week 10 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 2.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
THURSDAY, NOV. 6
Spread: Broncos -10
Moneyline: Broncos -520, Raiders +390
O/U: 42.5
SUNDAY, NOV. 9
Spread: Colts -6.5
Moneyline: Colts -325, Falcons +260
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Buccaneers -2.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Patriots +114
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Bills -8.5
Moneyline: Bills -410, Dolphins +320
O/U: 50.5
Spread: Ravens -3
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Vikings +145
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Texans -1.5
Moneyline: Texans -122, Jaguars +102
O/U: 39.5
Spread: Bears -3.5
Moneyline: Bears -185, Giants +154
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Jets -1.5
Moneyline: Jets -125, Browns +105
O/U: 37.5
Spread: Panthers -5.5
Moneyline: Panthers -250, Saints +205
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Seahawks -6.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -278, Cardinals +225
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Lions -3
Moneyline: Lions -180, Commanders +150
O/U: 51.5
Spread: Rams -3
Moneyline: Rams -175, 49ers +145
O/U: 48.5
Spread: Chargers -3.5
Moneyline: Chargers -175, Steelers +145
O/U: 45.5
MONDAY, NOV. 10
Spread: Packers -2.5
Moneyline: Packers -142, Eagles +120
O/U: 45.5
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur: 'I Don't Give a S--- if it's Halloween'
2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs Destined for First Round — But Which Ones and Where To?
2025 NFL Week 9 Buzz: Cardinals to start QB Jacoby Brissett against Cowboys
-
Ahead of Chiefs-Bills, House Begs 'Please, Do Not Land on One'
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Vandy-Texas, Chiefs-Bills
2025 NFL Week 9 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
NFL Trade Deadline Buzz: Latest Intel on Selling Teams, Players to Watch
-
Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur: 'I Don't Give a S--- if it's Halloween'
2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 QBs Destined for First Round — But Which Ones and Where To?
2025 NFL Week 9 Buzz: Cardinals to start QB Jacoby Brissett against Cowboys
-
Ahead of Chiefs-Bills, House Begs 'Please, Do Not Land on One'
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Vandy-Texas, Chiefs-Bills
2025 NFL Week 9 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
-
NFL Trade Deadline Buzz: Latest Intel on Selling Teams, Players to Watch