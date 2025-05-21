National Football League 2025 NFL odds: ‘Tush push’ remains — how many rushing TDs for Jalen Hurts? Published May. 21, 2025 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The tush push has become a key offensive component for multiple NFL teams.

Although 22 owners voted for it to be banned, that group fell two votes short of the 75% required for approval, as 10 owners voted against.

While the Philadelphia Eagles' have made the makeshift QB sneak their signature play, they are not the only team to run it — but no one can do it like Jalen Hurts.

Just how successful has Hurts been with the play? And will Philly continue to score on the ground as often this season?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 21, as well as the stats behind the play.

Jalen Hurts regular-season rushing touchdowns

Over 12.5 touchdowns: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 12.5 touchdowns: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Jalen Hurts to score 15+ rushing touchdowns in the regular season: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Eagles to score 1+ rushing touchdown in every regular-season game: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Since 2022, the Eagles have been the most successful team to utilize the push, running 108 of the league’s 316 tush pushes (34%) and having scored 27 of the 52 tush-push touchdowns, according to ESPN Research. Philly has converted 87% of its career tush pushes, while the rest of the NFL has only converted 71% of the time.

In terms of quarterbacks with the most one-yard rushing touchdowns, that designation belongs to Hurts, as 33 of his 55 rushing TDs came from just a yard out (not all were tush pushes).

Aside from Philadelphia, the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have also benefited from the play, totaling 55 of the 316 attempts over the past three seasons.

Hurts' success on the ground started in his rookie year, even though he was expected to serve as a backup for Carson Wentz. Through his four starts in the 2020 season, Hurts rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

The 2023 season marked Hurts' career high in rushing touchdowns, totaling 15.

Since his rookie campaign, and with coaching changes and roster adjustments, Hurts' career total in rushing touchdowns has climbed to 55. In the 2024 regular season, Hurts notched 14 rushing touchdowns, topping star running back Saquon Barkley, who had 13.

It's not just Hurts who excels at the ground game — it's the team as a whole.

The Eagles ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns last year with a total of 29. They added a postseason league-high of 11 rushing touchdowns during the playoffs.

