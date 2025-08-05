National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Public Backing Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Over 8.5; To Make Playoffs Published Aug. 6, 2025 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken one snap as a Steeler yet, but that hasn't stopped bettors from backing him and Pittsburgh to make some noise during the season and into the playoffs.

At BetMGM, the Steelers' 8.5 is the second-most-bet Over regular-season win total. They're behind the Seahawks, whose win total is 8.5 as well.

Also at the book, bettors like the Black and Yellow to earn a postseason bid. In that market, Steelers +140 to make the playoffs is second in tickets and third in handle.

Could bettors' faith in Pittsburgh be because Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as head coach or because Rodgers — the four-time MVP — is under center?

Let's take a glance at a few more Steelers odds at BetMGM as of Aug. 6.

Can Aaron Rodgers help the Steelers eclipse their win total in 2025?

Super Bowl

+4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

AFC Championship

+2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

AFC No. 1 Seed

+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

AFC Super Bowl Winning Conference

-115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

AFC North Division Winner

+550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

AFC North Second Place

+290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Rodgers comes into his Steelers tenure after two years playing for the Jets. In his debut with New York, he tore his left Achilles tendon just four snaps into the first game of the season.

Year 1 with Gang Green was over before it ever really began.

In Year 2, he passed for 28 touchdowns and 3,897 yards, but the Jets missed the playoffs, finishing with a 5-12 record.

Then, in February, the Jets announced they were moving on from the 10-time Pro Bowler, and in June, the Steelers announced they were signing him to a one-year deal.

Will the Tomlin-Rodgers tandem spell success for the Steelers, ultimately helping bettors who've backed them to cash in?

Well, according to FOX Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna, that answer is complicated.

"The Steelers have plenty of talent. Coach Mike Tomlin, Rodgers, DK Metcalf, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Darius Slay and Alex Highsmith could take this team to a championship. Technically," McKenna wrote.

He continued: "Rodgers is a destabilizing force set to meet his match in Tomlin, one of the NFL’s steadiest leaders. But chaos wins every time. Check out Murphy's Law.

"It's possible to imagine Rodgers overwhelming Tomlin. And maybe everything falls apart in Pittsburgh, leading to a total cleaning of house. That’s the wild thing about Rodgers. There might be no player with greater risk. And at his age, the rewards are less obvious."

