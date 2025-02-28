National Football League Aaron Rodgers agrees to deal with Steelers after months-long free agency Updated Jun. 5, 2025 4:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Rodgers has finally found a new home after taking multiple months to make a decision about his future. The 41-year-old quarterback has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Media first reported Thursday and later confirmed by FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Rodgers will fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and is set to sign his deal before the start of the team's mandatory minicamp next week, according to Glazer and NFL Media. It's unknown what the terms of the deal are.

The Steelers have been confident for a while that Rodgers would eventually agree to a deal with the team, opting to give the quarterback space as he dealt with personal issues, Glazer reported.

The New York Jets announced they were moving on from Rodgers in February after his unsuccessful two-year stint with the team. He was designated a post-June 1 cut a month later. Since then, Rodgers has kept mostly quiet about his next move.

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement still could be a possibility," Rodgers said in April.

The Steelers, who met with the veteran quarterback in March, had reportedly stayed in contact with Rodgers and were finally able to land him a few months later.

Prior to agreeing to a deal with the Steelers, Rodgers had other suitors earlier this offseason. The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were reportedly in the mix to sign the four-time NFL MVP, with the Los Angeles Rams also being rumored as a possibility before bringing back Matthew Stafford.

Instead, Rodgers will head to Pittsburgh to join a team that's been a perennial playoff contender under head coach Mike Tomlin, but has had underwhelming quarterback play over the last few years. The Steelers shook up their quarterback room last offseason, adding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While both had impressive stretches of play, Wilson's performance faded down the stretch as the Steelers lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

Pittsburgh's quarterback room has been overhauled again this offseason. Wilson signed with the Giants in March, while Fields is now with the Jets. Before signing Rodgers, the Steelers brought in Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in free agency and selected Ohio State's Will Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes in a 5-12 season for the Jets. Rodgers' first season with the Jets in 2023 ended on their opening drive, as he suffered a torn Achilles.

Rodgers, who was named the Super Bowl XLV MVP, is also a four-time All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler. He spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, serving as their primary quarterback from 2008-22.

