2025 NFL Odds: Might the New York Jets go Defeated?

An undefeated season in the NFL is off the table — but a defeated season is still very much alive.

The New York Jets have played six games and lost all of them.

With 11 games to go, is it time to start talking about Gang Green potentially going winless?

Let's check out the Jets' current season odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 13.

Jets' regular-season wins

Over 4.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under 4.5: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Fewest regular-season wins

Titans: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Jets: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Saints: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Browns: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Dolphins: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

AFC East winner

Bills: -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Patriots: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Dolphins: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Jets: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Super Bowl odds

Jets: +100000 (T-last; bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Winless regular seasons are rare, but they are not extremely rare.

Since 2008, there have been two teams that haven't won a game in the regular season: the 2008 Detroit Lions and the 2017 Cleveland Browns.

So, it's about time for another team to accomplish the (de)feat.

The Jets have been bad in terms of wins and losses this season, but not all of those losses have been bad. New York lost its season-opener to the Steelers by two, lost its Week 3 contest at Tampa Bay by two, lost its Week 4 matchup at Miami by two and lost its Week 6 tilt in London against Denver by two.

That's four losses by a combined eight points.

The Jets will enter Week 7 as a 1.5-point underdog at home against the Panthers (3-3). In Week 8, they will travel to Cincinnati, and then they have a bye in Week 9.