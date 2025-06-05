National Football League 2025 NFL odds: If Dallas Cowboys make playoffs, how far will they go? Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys might be America's Team, but based on where the public is putting their money, there doesn't seem to be much faith in their ability to maintain that mantle.

At BetMGM, for example, the Eagles are favored to win the NFC East at -175, the Commanders have the highest ticket (33.7%) and highest handle (46.9%), and the Giants are the biggest liability in the division.

Perhaps bettors are fading Dallas because it went 7-10 in 2024.

But what are the chances the franchise has a get-right season and makes a postseason run in 2025?

Well, over at another book, you can bet on that.

Let's take a look at the odds for how far the Cowboys will go in the playoffs next season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 6.

Dallas Cowboys stage of elimination 2025-26

To miss playoffs: -235 (bet $10 to win $14.26 total)

To lose in wild-card round: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

To lose in divisional round: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

To lose in conference championship game: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

To lose in Super Bowl: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

To win Super Bowl: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

In 2024, starting quarterback Dak Prescott's hamstring injury and surgery sidelined him for nine games. But Dallas was still able to achieve seven wins.

And NFL reporter Henry McKenna predicts that, if Prescott stays healthy, the 2025 Cowboys will clinch a spot in the wild-card round.

"For all the criticism surrounding Jerry Jones, he has put together a nice offseason, addressing the help the Cowboys needed at premium positions," McKenna wrote.

"They actually have the fifth-hardest strength of schedule," he noted in his 2025 NFL playoff predictions. "But if you look at their depth chart from top to bottom, they are absurdly talented. Dallas has looked foolish in headlines this offseason, but this team is way more dangerous than we think."

Could the Cowboys miss the playoffs this season?

"The Facility" co-host James Jones, on the other hand, doesn't have such high hopes for Dallas.

"It's hard for me to see the Cowboys bouncing back and really getting back into the playoffs unless the quarterback plays at an MVP level because that is what it's going to take," Jones explained.

"And another thing that I'm noticing … is that they got four Thursday games. It is going to be tough to get through this schedule. I think the Cowboys miss the playoffs again."

