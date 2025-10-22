2025 NFL Odds: Bears to Make Playoffs Surges After 4-Game Winning Streak
Is Chicago the real deal? Possibly.
The Bears are on a four-game streak that includes outright wins over the Cowboys, Raiders, Commanders and Saints. They're 4-2 straight up (SU) and at 4-2 against the spread (ATS), the Bears are one of the best teams in the league in that spot.
While their offensive line is not the most elite unit in the NFL, quarterback Caleb Williams has only been sacked 11 times so far this season. This time last year, that number was 20.
At BetMGM, when they were a mere 0-2, the Bears were sitting at +600 to make the playoffs. A four-game winning streak later, and that line has surged to +200.
That's not the only line that has shifted since the Bears have started clicking. Their regular-season win total is also on the move.
From Week 6 to Week 7, that total moved to 8.5 from 7.5. However, despite Chicago's early success, bettors at BetMGM still have the Bears as the third-most-bet team in handle to go under their win total.
Let's take a glimpse at some of the Bears' odds for their Week 8 matchup at BetMGM as of Oct. 24, along with expert insight.
Spread: Ravens -6.5
Moneyline: Ravens -285, Bears +230
Over/Under: 49.5
Caleb Williams passing yards
Over 222.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 225.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
D'Andre Swift rushing attempts
Over 14.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 14.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Rome Odunze longest reception
Over 22.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Under 22.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Should bettors expect the Bears to keep the momentum going against Baltimore?
Those chances are slim, according to "First Things First" co-host Chris Broussard.
"Chicago's not playing that great, but they're winning," Broussard pointed out. "It's not going to be an easy game. So I expect Baltimore to win."
But what about the Bears' chances to make the playoffs?
"Their running game's been great, but Caleb is just kind of scuttling along," Nick Wright explained on "The Herd."
"But if Caleb can string together more consistency, I think the Bears could be a legitimate playoff team."
Tom Brady Shares List of Greatest NFL Performances After Shohei Ohtani's Game 4
2025 NFL Week 8 Picks: Best Bets for Every Game — Will's Wagers
NFL Trade Deadline: Which Teams Are Most Likely to Buy? Latest Intel From Execs
NFL Week 8 Betting Report: 'Revenge Factor' Affecting Eagles-Giants Action
2025 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads for all 13 Games
Packers Rave About Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Reunion: 'He Can Still Do Anything'
Is The Football Juiced? Ex-NFL Kickers Weigh in on Spike in Long Fields Goals Made
Jalen Hurts Focusing 'Singularly on the Collective' Instead of A.J. Brown's Posts
Even Amid a Giants Collapse, This Play May Be the Moment Rookie QB Jaxson Dart Arrived
