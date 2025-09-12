National Football League 2025 NFL Odds: Back Over in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch Published Sep. 12, 2025 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Once again, the Eagles and Chiefs will meet up on a Sunday.

This is the earliest we've seen a Super Bowl rematch from the previous season since 2016. That was when the Panthers and Broncos squared off in the season opener.

The Chiefs will look to avenge their February loss, a game in which they trailed 24-0 at halftime and 34-0 late in the third quarter. They will also look to avoid an 0-2 start, after falling 27-21 to the Chargers in Brazil in Week 1. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, with the total at 46.5.

My best bet here is Over 46.5.

These teams have met twice in the Super Bowl in the last three years. In 2022, the Chiefs won 38-35 and the Eagles won 44-20 last year. Both of those matchups had plenty of points to clear 46.5.

Granted, there was some defensive scoring inflating those final scores, but neither of these defenses looked to be in top form last week in their openers.

Tom Brady on the pressure mounting on the Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The Chiefs allowed 6.4 yards per play last week in that loss to the Chargers and got picked apart in the secondary by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, with just nine incomplete passes and no interceptions in 34 attempts.

The Eagles' defensive numbers from Week 1 are a bit better than the Chiefs', but keep in mind Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a number of costly drops that wiped away what would have been big gains. And Dallas also lost a fumble in Eagles territory, as Philly hung on for a 24-20 victory.

With two slightly shaky defenses, and two MVP candidates at quarterback for both of these teams, I expect both coaches to be aggressive on fourth down and in their play-calling.

PICK: Over 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

