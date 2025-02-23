National Football League 2025 NFL Combine odds: Will 40-yard dash record be broken? Published Feb. 23, 2025 1:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Could the NFL Combine be considered the Super Bowl of the summer?

The annual pre-draft event features over 300 draft prospects, and kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 27. It will conclude on Sunday, March 2.

Will any prospect, in the process of impressing NFL scouts and GMs, also etch their name in the Combine history books by breaking the 40-yard dash record?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for that and the several other Combine events, as of Feb. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone to break 40-yard dash combine record (4.21 seconds)

No: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Yes: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Fastest 40-yard dash time

Slower than 4.255 seconds: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Faster than 4.255 seconds: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

What to know: The 40-yard dash record currently belongs to Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, who broke the previous record of 4.22 seconds — set by John Ross prior to the 2017 NFL Draft — at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Most bench press reps (Record: 49 reps)

Over 36.5 reps: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Under 36.5 reps: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: The record of 49 reps of 225 lbs belongs to defensive tackle Stephen Paea, who set the mark back in 2011. He was drafted No. 53 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Bears.

Highest vertical jump (Record: 46 inches)

Higher than 43.75 inches: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Lower than 43.75 inches: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

What to know: Safety Gerald Sensabaugh set the record of 46 inches back in 2005. He was the 157th draft pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, going to Jacksonville.

Broad jump (Record: 147 inches)

Shorter than 138.5 inches: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Longer than 138.5 inches: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

What to know: Former Dallas and Miami cornerback Byron Jones set the mark of 147 inches ahead of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected at No. 27 by the Cowboys.

3-cone drill (Record: 6.28 seconds)

Slower than 6.555 seconds: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Faster than 6.555 seconds: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

What to know: Cornerback Jordan Thomas set the record of 6.28 seconds during the 2018 NFL Combine, before being drafted 211th by the Texans.

20-yard shuttle (Record: 3.75 seconds)

Slower than 3.955 seconds: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Faster than 3.955 seconds: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

What to know: Former Houston, Atlanta and Kansas City cornerback Dunta Robinson took over the record in 2004. He was the 10th pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more