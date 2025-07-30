2025 NFC South Odds: Can Buccaneers Claim Fifth Straight Title?

National Football League
Jul. 31, 2025

The Buccaneers have been the captain of the NFC South ship for four straight years now. 

Which squad is favored to win the division this season? Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 31, as well as what to know about the division.

Buccaneers: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Falcons: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Panthers: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Saints: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: This division has been about streaks dating back to 2013. Carolina won three in a row from 2013-2015, Atlanta won in 2016, then New Orleans won from 2017-2020 and Tampa Bay has won the last four — twice under Tom Brady and twice under Baker Mayfield. It feels like the Bucs' to lose once again, with Atlanta implementing a semi-new QB, the Panthers attempting to see if Bryce Young is the QB of the future, and the Saints presumably starting a 25-year-old rookie, Tyler Shough.

Key addition: Michael Penix Jr. is not a completely new addition, but this will be his first year as the full-time starter in Atlanta. Penix was the eighth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, much to the shock of the NFL system, after the Falcons had recently signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. Cousins started the first 14 games of 2024, going 7-7 and throwing for 18 touchdowns and 16 picks. In his last five starts, he threw one TD and nine picks. Enter Penix, who started the final three games of the regular season. The Falcons went 1-2 in those games, and Penix threw three touchdowns and three picks, but did tally 737 passing yards. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

