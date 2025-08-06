National Football League
2025 NFC East Player Specials: Pickens, Wilson Look To Shine In New Cities
Published Aug. 7, 2025 11:17 a.m. ET

The last NFC East team to win the Super Bowl? The Eagles, just last season. The team before that? The Eagles again, in 2018.

But team success aside, how are star players from each NFC East squad predicted to perform this season? Let's check out a few player specials at DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as what to know about each player prop.

COWBOYS

Dak Prescott to break the NFL regular season passing TDs record (56+): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

George Pickens to score 8+ receiving TDs in the regular season: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

George Pickens to have 1,000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

What to know: Prescott returns after an injury-shortened 2024 in which he threw for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns in just eight games. He posted a career-high 37 TDs in 2021 and 36 in 2023. But now, he has a two-headed monster at receiver, with Dallas adding Pickens this offseason. Pickens tallied 12 TDs over his first three seasons with Pittsburgh. He's had over 1,000 yards in a season once in his career.

GIANTS

Malik Nabers to have 1,500+ receiving yards in the regular season: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Russell Wilson to have 4,000+ passing yards in the regular season: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

What to know: Nabers had a stellar rookie season with 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He'll now be catching passes from the veteran Wilson, who joins New York after a one-year stint in Pittsburgh. Wilson threw for 2,482 yards in 11 starts last season and has four 4,000-yard campaigns in his career, most recently in 2020, in which he threw for 4,212 yards with the Seahawks.

EAGLES

Jalen Hurts to score 15+ rushing TDs in the regular season: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Saquon Barkley to break the NFL regular season rushing yards record (2,106+): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Saquon Barkley to have 1,000+ rushing yards and 1000+ receiving yards in the regular season: +4000

What to know: Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, dominated on the ground last season, leading all QBs with 14 rushing TDs. Hurts has now scored double-digit rushing TDs in each of the past four seasons. Saquon Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards last season and added 278 receiving yards. The closest he got to 1,000/1,000 was as a rookie, when he registered 1,307 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards.

COMMANDERS

Brian Robinson Jr. to score 10+ rushing TDs and have 1,000+ rushing yards: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jayden Daniels to break the NFL regular-season QB rushing yards record (1207+): +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: Robinson found the end zone eight times on the ground last season and led Washington with 799 rushing yards. Right behind him? The rookie QB Daniels, who set a rookie record with 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. With that, he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

