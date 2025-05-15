National Football League 2025 New York Jets Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 New York Jets schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 New York Jets Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Mon, Sep 29): @ Miami Dolphins (7:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Denver Broncos (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 11 (Thu, Nov 13): @ New England Patriots (8:15 PM ET – Prime Video)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): vs Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Atlanta Falcons (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): @ New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Buffalo Bills (Time & TV TBD)

New York Jets 2025 Record Prediction

Henry McKenna : The Jets had no shortage of talent last year, and I’m willing to bet the organization couldn’t get the most out of its players because of the profound dysfunction stemming from awkward power dynamics involving Aaron Rodgers , Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. Every single one of those guys is gone, for better and for worse. (Mostly for better.) There’s a new era of coach Aaron Glenn, GM Darren Mougey and QB Justin Fields . I recently saw a Jets fan tweet that he wants the team to finish this season at either 5-12 or 12-5. In the playoffs. Or in the top 10 of the draft. But I’m sorry to say that I see it cutting right down the middle. No playoffs. Or a top-10 pick. And that’ll make for a tough decision for New York about what to do with Fields in 2026. Record Prediction: 8-9

