National Football League
2025 New England Patriots Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
National Football League

2025 New England Patriots Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels

Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a 4–13 campaign in 2024, finishing fourth in the AFC East and missing the playoffs. With Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach and Josh McDaniels returning as offensive coordinator, New England aims to revitalize its offense and return to contention in 2025. Here’s a complete look at the Patriots’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

New England Patriots 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Julian Edelman on Aaron Rodgers, Patriots’ potential, Rams offseason | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Julian Edelman on Aaron Rodgers, Patriots’ potential, Rams offseason | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

How will the Patriots do this season?

Henry McKenna predicts that the Patriots will finish the year at 7-10. Here's McKenna:

"It won’t be the progress that Patriots fans want to see, given the massive spending in free agency and the analysts’ rave reviews for New England’s draft. But Patriots fans had it so dang good for so long that they don’t understand how long it can take to get out of the basement. Ask the Jaguars. Ask the Browns. They can’t get out. Ask the Lions. Ask the Texans. It seemed they’d never get out. Point is, Mike Vrabel is a good coach. Quarterback Drake Maye is a good prospect. The Patriots now have more talent than last year. That’s good for a few more wins than last year. But it does not a playoff contender make. Not in one year."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: 49ers Sign WR Robbie Chosen

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes