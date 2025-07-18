National Football League 2025 New England Patriots Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New England Patriots enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a 4–13 campaign in 2024, finishing fourth in the AFC East and missing the playoffs. With Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach and Josh McDaniels returning as offensive coordinator, New England aims to revitalize its offense and return to contention in 2025. Here’s a complete look at the Patriots’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

New England Patriots 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Julian Edelman on Aaron Rodgers, Patriots’ potential, Rams offseason | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

How will the Patriots do this season?

Henry McKenna predicts that the Patriots will finish the year at 7-10. Here's McKenna:

"It won’t be the progress that Patriots fans want to see, given the massive spending in free agency and the analysts’ rave reviews for New England’s draft. But Patriots fans had it so dang good for so long that they don’t understand how long it can take to get out of the basement. Ask the Jaguars. Ask the Browns. They can’t get out. Ask the Lions. Ask the Texans. It seemed they’d never get out. Point is, Mike Vrabel is a good coach. Quarterback Drake Maye is a good prospect. The Patriots now have more talent than last year. That’s good for a few more wins than last year. But it does not a playoff contender make. Not in one year."

share

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more