2025 Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 2, 2025 4:37 p.m. ET
The Los Angeles Chargers kick off the 2025 season with a mix of established stars and emerging playmakers. As they aim to contend in the AFC West, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Justin Herbert, Trey Lance
- RB: Omarion Hampton, Najee Harris, Hassan Haskins
- FB: Scott Matlock
- WR: Ladd McConkey, Derius Davis
- LWR: Tre’ Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- RWR: Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston
- TE: Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, Oronde Gadsden, Tucker Fisk
- LT: Joe Alt, Austin Deculus
- LG: Zion Johnson
- C: Bradley Bozeman, Andre James
- RG: Mekhi Becton, Jamaree Salyer
- RT: Trey Pipkins
Defense
- RDE: Otto Ogbonnia, Naquan Jones
- NT: Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell
- LDE: Da’Shawn Hand, Justin Eboigbe, Scott Matlock
- LOLB: Tuli Tuipulotu, Kyle Kennard, Caleb Murphy
- LILB: Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye
- RILB: Daiyan Henley, Marlowe Wax
- ROLB: Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree
- NB: Tarehee Still, Ja’Sir Taylor
- LCB: Donte Jackson, Nikko Reed
- SS: Derwin James, RJ Mickens
- FS: Alohi Gilman, Elijah Molden, Kendall Williamson
- RCB: Cam Hart, Benjamin St-Juste
Special Teams
- K: Cameron Dicker
- P: JK Scott
- H: JK Scott
- KR: Derius Davis, Hassan Haskins, KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- PR: Derius Davis, Ladd McConkey, KeAndre Lambert-Smith
