National Football League 2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release Published May. 7, 2025 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The full 2025 NFL schedule hasn’t been released yet, but Chiefs fans already know who their team will be facing this season. From division rivals to high-profile non-conference matchups, here’s a look at every opponent Kansas City is set to take on, both home and away.

2025 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

Home Opponents

ADVERTISEMENT

Geoff Schwartz on Shedeur Sanders dropping, standing out, will Chiefs be back? | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Away Opponents

How is the NFL schedule determined?

The NFL has detailed rules about how the schedule comes together. Check out the specifics below:

Each team plays 17 regular season games.

Each team receives a bye week.

Teams alternate seasons where they host nine regular season games and one preseason game or eight regular season games and two preseason games.

Each team has six games against divisional opponents - two against each team, one at home and one on the road.

Each team has four games against teams from a division within its conference - two games at home and two on the road.

Each team has four games against teams from a division in the other conference - two games at home and two on the road.

Each team has two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference - one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

The 17th game for each team is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

When is the NFL schedule release happening?

The NFL's full 2025 schedule drops Wednesday, May 14—one day earlier than last year’s reveal. The primetime release has become a major offseason moment, with all 32 teams’ 18-week matchups announced at once.

For the latest leaks, rumors, and what to expect, here’s everything we know so far.

share