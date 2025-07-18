2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after finishing 4–13 in 2024, placing third in the AFC South and missing the playoffs. As Jacksonville aims to reset under new leadership for 2025, here’s a complete look at the Jaguars’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Jaguars vs. Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET
- August 17: Jaguars at Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 23: Jaguars at Dolphins – 7:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
How will the Jaguars do this season?
Ben Arthur predicts that the Jags will finish the year at 6-11. Here's Arthur:
"Of the eight teams the Jags face that finished above .500 last season, they’ll get five of them at home (Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks), which is great news. But even with talented young players like Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way rookie Travis Hunter, and a healthy Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville still appears to lack the personnel needed to push for a playoff spot in 2025. The pass defense, in particular, is filled with question marks. The Jaguars should be better than they were last season, when they finished 4-13, but not by a wide margin."
Gus Bradley's Son Joins 49ers, Creating Unique Father-Son Dynamic
Dez Bryant, Roc Nation Dispute Jerry Jones' Claims Amid Micah Parsons Drama
Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons' Trade Request: 'Don’t Lose Any Sleep Over It'
2025 NFL Preseason Schedule: When Does It Start? TV Channels, How to Watch
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Jags' Travis Hunter listed as starting WR, backup CB
UFL to NFL Pipeline: Tracking Every UFL Player Signed to a 2025 NFL Roster
Which Schools Have Produced The Most Pro Football Hall of Famers?
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
