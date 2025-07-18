National Football League
2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
Published Aug. 4, 2025 3:42 p.m. ET

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after finishing 4–13 in 2024, placing third in the AFC South and missing the playoffs. As Jacksonville aims to reset under new leadership for 2025, here’s a complete look at the Jaguars’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Josh Hines-Allen says Travis Hunter 'is a baller,' talks Trevor Lawrence's expectations | Speak

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen joins the Speak crew to explain why he believes Travis Hunter "is a baller" so far. Hines-Allen also defends Trevor Lawrence amidst critics.

How will the Jaguars do this season?

Ben Arthur predicts that the Jags will finish the year at 6-11. Here's Arthur:

"Of the eight teams the Jags face that finished above .500 last season, they’ll get five of them at home (Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks), which is great news. But even with talented young players like Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way rookie Travis Hunter, and a healthy Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville still appears to lack the personnel needed to push for a playoff spot in 2025. The pass defense, in particular, is filled with question marks. The Jaguars should be better than they were last season, when they finished 4-13, but not by a wide margin."

