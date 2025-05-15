National Football League 2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Indianapolis Colts schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Indianapolis Colts Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): vs Denver Broncos (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): @ Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 PM ET – FOX)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): vs Arizona Cardinals (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): vs Tennessee Titans (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 9 (Sun, Nov 2): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): vs Atlanta Falcons (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network/NFL+)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs Houston Texans (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): vs Seattle Seahawks (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 16 (Mon, Dec 22): vs San Francisco 49ers (8:15 PM ET – ESPN)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Houston Texans (Time & TV TBD)

Indianapolis Colts 2025 Record Prediction

Ben Arthur : A revamped secondary under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will give the Colts a leg up against the quarterbacks on their schedule. But without a consistent, reliable passer of its own, Indianapolis could struggle in tight division matchups and down the stretch of 2025. That leads the Colts to their third finish under .500 in four years. Record Prediction: 8-9

