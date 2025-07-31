2025 Hall Of Fame Game Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead Of Lions-Chargers
NFL fans will relish any opportunity to watch football, including the season before the real season.
The 2025 preseason begins Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.
Let's dive into a few standout prop bets ahead of the Hall of Fame Game at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 31.
Lions vs. Chargers Hall of Fame Game
Chargers TD: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Chargers FG: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Chargers safety: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Lions TD: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Lions FG: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Lions safety: +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)
Trey Lance to throw a TD pass on his first offensive drive: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
First-half winner
Chargers: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Lions: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
First-half spread
Chargers +1.5 (-186)
Lions -1.5 (+138)
First-half total
Over: 16.5 (-144)
Under: 16.5 (+108)
2+ passing touchdowns
Chargers: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Lions: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
2+ rushing touchdowns
Chargers: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Lions: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)
This is Detroit’s fourth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game and first since 1991, when it defeated Denver 14-3. Los Angeles last played in Canton in 1994, falling 21-17 to Atlanta.
Both teams will enter with high expectations after successful 2024 campaigns — the Lions went 15-2, while the Chargers finished 11-6.
Due to their appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, Dan Campbell's Lions and Jim Harbaugh's Chargers will be the only two teams to play four preseason games in 2025. All other teams will play three games.
Thursday’s game will feature a mixture of rookies and backups, with starters Jared Goff and Justin Herbert not expected to play. Hendon Hooker will start at quarterback for Detroit, and Trey Lance will start for Los Angeles.
Chargers first-round pick Omarion Hampton, the former UNC running back, is set to make his NFL debut.
-
