2025 Green Bay Packers Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2025 NFL preseason looking to build on their 11-6 record in 2024 that secured a playoff berth. While they fell short in the Wild Card round, the Packers showed flashes of promise and remain a team to watch in the NFC. As the new season approaches, here’s a complete look at the Packers’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.
Green Bay Packers 2025 Preseason Schedule
- August 9: Packers vs. Jets – 8:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
- August 16: Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET
- August 23: Packers vs. Seahawks – 4:00 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
How will the Packers do this season?
Carmen Vitali predicts that the Packers will finish the year at 10-7. Here's Vitali:
"I don’t see a significant change for the Packers, and that’s a good thing. It should be enough to again get them into the playoffs, even if it’s via Wildcard. The schedule is really going to be an uphill battle with the NFC North having to play the AFC North and NFC East this season in an absolute gauntlet. On top of that, the Packers get Carolina, Arizona and Denver, all of which should be at the very least respectable if not downright good in 2025. With the additions along the offensive line and an actual first-round receiver for the first time since Jordy Nelson in 2008, quarterback Jordan Love should have the means to stay healthy and be productive. The defense has to take another step forward, especially in the pass rush, if it wants to contend. But the Packers are the most stable organization in this division, if not the conference. They’re going to be a tough out, regardless."
-
Terry McLaurin Asks For Trade From Commanders Amid Contract Dispute
Who Wore It Best? The Greatest NFL Players by Jersey Number, 75-99
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Jets' Starting DL Quinnen Williams Sidelined
-
2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Lions vs. Chargers, kickoff time, date
2025 Hall of Fame Game: Omarion Hampton Headlines Things To Watch In Chargers-Lions
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
2025 Hall Of Fame Game Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead Of Lions-Chargers
2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Bengals Sign TE Noah Fant, DE Shemar Stewart
No Ben Johnson, no problem? Lions say they 'can beat anyone across from us’
-
Terry McLaurin Asks For Trade From Commanders Amid Contract Dispute
Who Wore It Best? The Greatest NFL Players by Jersey Number, 75-99
2025 NFL Offseason Buzz: Jets' Starting DL Quinnen Williams Sidelined
-
2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Lions vs. Chargers, kickoff time, date
2025 Hall of Fame Game: Omarion Hampton Headlines Things To Watch In Chargers-Lions
2025 NFL Power Rankings: Champs Have Some Strong Competition As Training Camps Open
-
2025 Hall Of Fame Game Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead Of Lions-Chargers
2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Bengals Sign TE Noah Fant, DE Shemar Stewart
No Ben Johnson, no problem? Lions say they 'can beat anyone across from us’