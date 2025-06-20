National Football League 2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Dates, Schedule, Location Published Jun. 20, 2025 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Site: Staybridge Suites

Location: Oxnard, California

Reporting date: 7/21 (rookies and veterans)

Joint practice sessions: August 5 in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys:

