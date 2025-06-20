National Football League
dallas cowboys training camp
National Football League

2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Dates, Schedule, Location

Published Jun. 20, 2025 10:51 a.m. ET

The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

  • Site: Staybridge Suites
  • Location: Oxnard, California
  • Reporting date: 7/21 (rookies and veterans)
  • Joint practice sessions: August 5 in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams

Does paying Micah Parsons get the Cowboys closer or further from a Super Bowl? | The Facility

Does paying Micah Parsons get the Cowboys closer or further from a Super Bowl? | The Facility
LeSean McCoy explains why paying Micah Parsons gets the Dallas Cowboys closer to a Super Bowl despite his lack of confidence in reaching the big game to begin with. Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal and eyeing a max deal.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys:

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Getting a 400% Pay Increase

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Getting a 400% Pay Increase

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes