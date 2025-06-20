National Football League
2025 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Dates, Schedule, Location
Published Jun. 20, 2025 10:51 a.m. ET
The NFL has officially announced the training camp dates for all 32 NFL teams. Check out everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys training camp below:
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
- Site: Staybridge Suites
- Location: Oxnard, California
- Reporting date: 7/21 (rookies and veterans)
- Joint practice sessions: August 5 in Oxnard with the Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys 2025 Preseason Schedule
Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:
- August 9: Cowboys at Rams – 7 p.m. ET
- August 16: Cowboys vs. Ravens – 7 p.m. ET
- August 22: Cowboys vs. Falcons – 8 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Check out the complete list of 2025 NFL draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys:
- Round 1: Tyler Booker (OL, Alabama)
- Round 2: Donovan Ezeiruaku (DE, Boston College)
- Round 3: Shavon Revel (CB, East Carolina)
- Round 5: Jaydon Blue (RB, Texas)
- Round 5: Shemar James (LB, Florida)
- Round 6: Ajani Cornelius (OL, Oregon)
- Round 7: Jay Toia (DT, UCLA)
- Round 7: Phil Mafah (RB, Clemson)
- Round 7: Tommy Akingbesote (DT, Maryland)
