2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games
With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Cleveland Browns schedule as well as a record prediction:
2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Minnesota Vikings (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network)
- Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 9: BYE WEEK
- Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Baltimore Ravens (4:25 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)
- Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)
- Week 18 (TBD): @ Cincinnati Bengals (TBD – TBD)
Why Shedeur Sanders has a legit shot at Browns QB1: 'His mindset ain't to be a backup' | The Facility
Cleveland Browns 2025 Record Prediction
Henry McKenna: If this team could and would commit to Shedeur Sanders for the entire year, I actually wouldn’t hate it. But Cleveland won’t. In fact, the quarterback situation tells you just about everything you need to know about the Browns for 2025. Those five quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders — are an example of one of the Browns’ many self-created messes. Watson’s contract (a part of the single worst trade in NFL history) is the reason why the team has so many low-budget options. But the difficulty of all those options is: How do you develop them all? How do you coach them all on your system? How do you get them practice reps with the top unit? How do you pick between so much mediocrity for Week 1? And Week 7? And Week 18? This QB room demonstrates Cleveland’s chronic and compounding bad decision-making. What comes next: a cleaning of house. Again. Record Prediction: 4-13
-
2025 NFL schedule release: Full schedule for all 32 teams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Ravens give Derrick Henry record extension
2025 NFL schedule: 49ers, Vikings among biggest winners and losers
-
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Latest updates, leaks, when does the full schedule come out?
Everything we know about the 2025 NFL schedule so far
2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 hype videos in one place
-
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
Who still needs their QB of the future? 8 teams with an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft
How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, TV channel, streaming
-
2025 NFL schedule release: Full schedule for all 32 teams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Ravens give Derrick Henry record extension
2025 NFL schedule: 49ers, Vikings among biggest winners and losers
-
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Latest updates, leaks, when does the full schedule come out?
Everything we know about the 2025 NFL schedule so far
2025 NFL schedule release: All 32 hype videos in one place
-
2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
Who still needs their QB of the future? 8 teams with an eye on the 2026 NFL Draft
How to watch the 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, TV channel, streaming