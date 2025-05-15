National Football League 2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule: Win-loss record prediction and full list of games Published May. 15, 2025 10:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the 2025 NFL schedule officially released, it's time to analyze each team's prospects heading into the NFL season. Check out the full 2025 Cleveland Browns schedule as well as a record prediction:

2025 Cleveland Browns Schedule

Week 1 (Sun, Sep 7): vs Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 2 (Sun, Sep 14): @ Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 3 (Sun, Sep 21): vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 4 (Sun, Sep 28): @ Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 5 (Sun, Oct 5): vs Minnesota Vikings (9:30 AM ET – NFL Network)

Week 6 (Sun, Oct 12): @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 7 (Sun, Oct 19): vs Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 8 (Sun, Oct 26): @ New England Patriots (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10 (Sun, Nov 9): @ New York Jets (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 11 (Sun, Nov 16): vs Baltimore Ravens (4:25 PM ET – CBS)

Week 12 (Sun, Nov 23): @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM ET – CBS)

Week 13 (Sun, Nov 30): vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 14 (Sun, Dec 7): vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 15 (Sun, Dec 14): @ Chicago Bears (1:00 PM ET – FOX)

Week 16 (Sun, Dec 21): vs Buffalo Bills (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 17 (Sun, Dec 28): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET – CBS)

Week 18 (TBD): @ Cincinnati Bengals (TBD – TBD)

Cleveland Browns 2025 Record Prediction

Henry McKenna : If this team could and would commit to Shedeur Sanders for the entire year, I actually wouldn’t hate it. But Cleveland won’t. In fact, the quarterback situation tells you just about everything you need to know about the Browns for 2025. Those five quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco , Kenny Pickett , Dillon Gabriel , Shedeur Sanders — are an example of one of the Browns’ many self-created messes. Watson’s contract (a part of the single worst trade in NFL history) is the reason why the team has so many low-budget options. But the difficulty of all those options is: How do you develop them all? How do you coach them all on your system? How do you get them practice reps with the top unit? How do you pick between so much mediocrity for Week 1? And Week 7? And Week 18? This QB room demonstrates Cleveland’s chronic and compounding bad decision-making. What comes next: a cleaning of house. Again. Record Prediction: 4-13

