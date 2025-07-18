National Football League 2025 Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels Published Aug. 4, 2025 10:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 NFL preseason looking to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them finish 3–14, last in the AFC North and missing the playoffs. As Cleveland looks to reset under head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2025, here’s a complete look at the Browns’ 2025 preseason schedule, including dates, times and TV channels.

Cleveland Browns 2025 Preseason Schedule

Check out the team’s preseason schedule below:

How will the Browns do this season?

Henry McKenna predicts that the Browns will finish the year at 4-13. Here's McKenna:

"If this team could and would commit to Shedeur Sanders for the entire year, I actually wouldn’t hate it. But Cleveland won’t. In fact, the quarterback situation tells you just about everything you need to know about the Browns for 2025. Those five quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco , Kenny Pickett , Dillon Gabriel , Shedeur Sanders — are an example of one of the Browns’ many self-created messes. Watson’s contract (a part of the single worst trade in NFL history) is the reason why the team has so many low-budget options. But the difficulty of all those options is: How do you develop them all? How do you coach them all on your system? How do you get them practice reps with the top unit? How do you pick between so much mediocrity for Week 1? And Week 7? And Week 18? This QB room demonstrates Cleveland’s chronic and compounding bad decision-making. What comes next: a cleaning of house. Again."

